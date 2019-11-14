Republican Congresswoman Stefanik Hits Back After MSNBC Anchor Calls Her a 'Trump Shill'

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York hit back against Democrats and the media Wednesday as she faced attacks from all sides on day one of the House Intelligence Committee’s public impeachment hearings.

Stefanik, who battled House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff of California during the hearing, was criticized by MSNBC host Nicole Wallace on Twitter.

“It would appear @EliseStefanik is drinking the same loony tune juice with her breakfast as @NikkiHaley – going from occasionally reasonable republicans to Trump shills. #pathetic,” Wallace tweeted, referring to Haley’s new book that offers a defense of President Donald Trump.

Stefanik minced no words in her reply.

Hi 👋 @NicolleDWallace ! I am flattered that you are comparing me to @NikkiHaley ! HUGE compliment! Instead of ever standing in front of voters as a candidate or putting your name on the ballot, you just keep attacking @gop women who have. Sad. Get outside of the @MSNBC bubble! https://t.co/aBOn3lLuju — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 13, 2019

TRENDING: Man Handcuffed for Eating Sandwich in Violation of Tyrannical Calif. Law

“Hi … ‪@NicolleDWallace ! I am flattered that you are comparing me to ‪@NikkiHaley ! HUGE compliment! Instead of ever standing in front of voters as a candidate or putting your name on the ballot, you just keep attacking ‪@gop women who have. Sad. Get outside of the ‪@MSNBC bubble!” Stefanik tweeted.

Wallace wanted the last word.

“Amazing but not surprising that you’re tweeting at a cable host instead of listening to amb. Taylor and George Kent,” she then tweeted, referring to the two witnesses to testified that day.

Amazing but not surprising that you’re tweeting at a cable host instead of listening to amb. Taylor and George Kent. https://t.co/IQezL4VSsl — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) November 13, 2019

But Stefanik ended up taking that honor.

“It took Schiff less than 20 mins to interrupt & try to limit Republicans questions!” she tweeted. “He can’t help himself. & yes for the Triggered Left Twitterverse, I’m tweeting & paying attention. A proud & effective multitasker! Know who else has tweeted during this hearing? Adam Schiff.”

It took Schiff less than 20 mins to interrupt & try to limit Republicans questions! He can’t help himself. & yes for the Triggered Left Twitterverse, I’m tweeting & paying attention. A proud & effective multitasker! Know who else has tweeted during this hearing? Adam Schiff. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 13, 2019

RELATED: Trump Campaign Calls Day One of Impeachment Hearing 'One of Our Best Days of Fundraising Ever'

As if that was not enough conflict for the day, Stefanik faced a Twitter put-down from ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, who launched a fight he was forced to abandon after trashing Stefanik in a tweet.

Did Rep. Elise Stefanik put her critics in their places? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (674 Votes) 0% (2 Votes)

“Elise Stefanik is a perfect example why just electing someone because they are a woman or a millennial doesn’t necessarily get you the leaders we need,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, Fox News reported.

Stefanik’s supporters, including GOP Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, lashed out at Dowd.

If a Republican said this about AOC, they’d be run out of town and labeled sexist. https://t.co/ssomitp4cc — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 13, 2019

“Thx @RepMarkMeadows ! It’s a good thing I wasn’t raised to measure my self-worth or professional work based on tweets from self-important @MSNBC commentators like Dowd (who is he again?)! I earn support from #NY21 voters bc of my focus on keeping my promises & delivering #Results,” she tweeted.

Thx @RepMarkMeadows ! It’s a good thing I wasn’t raised to measure my self-worth or professional work based on tweets from self-important @MSNBC commentators like Dowd (who is he again?)! I earn support from #NY21 voters bc of my focus on keeping my promises & delivering #Results https://t.co/o3BvcWh1NQ — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 13, 2019

Dowd later offered an unconditional surrender.

“Hey @EliseStefanik I just want to apologize for a tweet that is being misinterpreted. I didn’t mean to suggest you were elected only because you were a woman or a millennial. I deleted the tweet,” Dowd tweeted as part of his apology.

Hey @EliseStefanik I just want to apologize for a tweet that is being misinterpreted. I didn’t mean to suggest you were elected only because you were a woman or a millennial. I deleted the tweet. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 13, 2019

I deleted the tweet and apologize. I in no way meant to suggest that we don’t need women or millennial leaders. In fact to opposite is true and I have advocated for that. I will be more careful in how I phrase my thoughts. Lesson learned. @EliseStefanik — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 13, 2019

Stefanik said the damage had been done — but not to her.

“Apology accepted @matthewjdowd – @ABCPolitics should be ashamed of your comment. This is one of the reasons young women don’t run for office,” she tweeted.

Apology accepted @matthewjdowd – @ABCPolitics should be ashamed of your comment. This is one of the reasons young women don’t run for office. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 13, 2019

During the hearing, Stefanik ruffled Schiff’s feathers by bringing up the so-called parody of the call between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that Schiff delivered as he tried to mock the president in September.

“I would like to enter into the record the transcript from the July 25 call between President Trump and President Zelensky,” Stefanik said, according to Fox News. “You yourself, Mr. Chairman, have mischaracterized the call.”

Schiff cut off Stefanik.

“The gentlewoman will suspend,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.