Rep. Mary Miller has a warning for all Americans.

The Illinois Republican Congresswoman used her social media platform to warn people about the threat posed by uncontrolled, mass illegal immigration and the importance of being ready to exercise one’s Second Amendment rights.

“Americans must remain vigilant and prepared to defend ourselves and our families since Joe Biden has opened our southern border and we have no idea who has crossed into our country,” she said.

“The Second Amendment is the great safeguard of liberty & security,” she added. “Never give up your 2A rights.”

Miller’s comments come at a time when thousands of illegals continue to pour into America every day, and authorities have next to no information about their personal or criminal history.

Back in August, CNN reported that over a dozen migrants from Uzbekistan and other countries had entered the country through the U.S.-Mexico border with the help of a human trafficker with ties to Islamic State, known as ISIS.

In an article for Fox News, GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas similarly warned that the “wide open border has created the gravest US terror threat in years.”

“So far this year, the Border Patrol has encountered 146 known foreign terrorists attempting to cross the southern border — a nearly 50 percent increase compared to last year’s 98 encounters,” Cotton wrote in an article published last month.

“And that’s just the ones we caught — no one knows how many made it through,” he continued. “While terrorists have long tried to cross our border, they have never done so in such great numbers.

“During the previous administration, an average of only three foreign terrorists attempted to cross our southern border illegally each year,” he added.

Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida has also raised the alarm about the potential threat posed by illegal immigration.

“According to DHS in 2022, there were over 600,000 illegals that got away,” she wrote on X. “How many of those 600,000 individuals are terrorists? This year USBP has encountered 146 known foreign terrorists attempting to cross the southern border?”

Former President Donald Trump also spoke out on the issue this week, arguing that America could be subject to an attack from Islamists because of the Biden administration’s refusal to secure the border.

“The same people that raided Israel are pouring into our once beautiful USA, through our TOTALLY OPEN SOUTHERN BORDER, at Record Numbers. Are they planning an attack within our Country?” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Last month, NBC reported that Border Patrol had apprehended 160 individuals who matched people on the U.S. Terrorist Screening Dataset as of July 2023. When including U.S. citizens listed on the dataset, the total count rises to 216.

