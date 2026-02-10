Share
A stock image of a fire engine with lights glaring.
A stock image of a fire engine with lights glaring. (Jesse Koering / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Republican Contender for Florida Governor Allegedly Targeted by Arson Attack

 By Bryan Chai  February 10, 2026 at 11:26am
The race to replace GOP stalwart and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is heating up — literally in one case.

DeSantis, who will be termed out come 2027, has seen plenty of potential replacements make their intent known, including front-running Rep. Byron Donalds, who is supported by President Donald Trump.

One of those challengers, GOP contender James Fishback, has also recently made it known that an apparent arson attack targeted his home.

Fishback’s campaign manager, Emma Wright, announced the allegation on X.

Fishback is a 31-year-old businessman who has not held political office before. (“I’m not a politician,” he declares in a campaign video, where he targets Donalds repeatedly.)

According to Wright, Fishback had recently returned to his home in Madison, Florida, near the George border.

It was the first time he returned home since launching his campaign for governor 10 weeks ago.

Wright wrote that Fishback and his staff were working on Sunday evening, when a fire “was intentionally set” in his yard. The blaze then began to cut a path to Fishback’s home.

Thankfully, the fire was stopped before it actually reached the house.

“We are grateful to the Madison County Fire Rescue for their swift response and for containing the fire before it damaged his home,” Wright’s X post, which presumably doubles as a statement from the Fishback campaign, stated.

It further condemned the political climate festering in the country: “This act of arson should be unequivocally condemned. Political violence of any kind is unacceptable and has no place in America.”

However, according to WFLA-TV, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office local sheriff’s office said there was no criminal investigation opened in the fire.

Fishback himself, meanwhile, provided some photos, including the responding firefighters and the burnt ground presumably near his home.

Fishback responded to the incident by doing two things.

First, he made sure to thank the support he had been getting from various concerned Republicans throughout the country.

Second, and perhaps more notably, Fishback wanted to send a clear message to any would-be arsonists that he would not be intimidated by such antics. Fishback accomplished this by holding a rally specifically at his Madison home.

The primary races to officially recognize party nominees will take place in August. The election will be in November.

Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Conversation