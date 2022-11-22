Republican Declared Winner of Congressional Race in Heavily Democratic California District

It has been two weeks since Election Day and the race for California’s 22nd Congressional District was finally called by The Associated Press on Monday evening. Republican Rep. David Valadao managed to win the district, despite there being a strong Democratic presence.

Valadao beat Democrat Rudy Salas, and the AP called the race in favor of the Republican once 98 percent of the votes had been counted.

Though many considered the contest between Salas and Valadao to be tight, Valadao still managed to get 52 percent of the vote while Salas only got 48 percent, the AP reported.

The Cook Political Report even categorized the Salas-Valadao race as a toss-up, but Valadao still managed to keep his seat.

Though he is a Republican, Valadao was never an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump.

In fact, he was one of the representatives who voted in favor of impeaching the former president in 2021, the AP reported.

Valadao also has a history of success in the district since he already served as a representative from 2013 to 2019 and then again since 2021, the AP added.

The Republican’s win also comes in spite of the fact that California’s 22nd District has a lot more registered Democrats than Republicans, CalMatters reported.

“In this district, Democrats exceed Republicans as a share of registered voters by 17.35 percentage points,” the outlet said.

Do you think Trump hurt the GOP in the midterm elections? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 25% (714 Votes) No: 75% (2095 Votes)

For this region of California, which is in the farm belt of the state, as the AP noted, the main issues that concerned voters were slightly different.

The economy was a major issue for voters in the 22nd District, but so were agricultural and water concerns, The Hill reported.

Meanwhile, Salas and Valadao also highlighted other issues in their campaigns such as abortion, health care and gas taxes, the AP reported.

With Valadao’s win, there has been a lot of chatter on Twitter, not just over the Republican’s victory, but also over the fact that it took two weeks to get the votes counted for this result.

“Awesome! I could have opened all of the mail in ballots with my feet and had them counted quicker,” one user tweeted.

Awesome! I could have opened all of the mail in ballots with my feet and had them counted quicker. — Cody J. (@fellowLApatriot) November 22, 2022

“I can’t believe we are still counting votes,” another posted.

I can’t believe we are still counting votes — Julio Aguilar 🇺🇸🦅🍊 (@realJAguilar) November 22, 2022

In the meantime, though Valadao’s victory is significant in a Democratic-leaning district, Republicans had also already taken control of the House, the AP reported last week.

Valadao’s win just adds to the majority and now the Republicans hold 219 seats, while the Democrats have 212 in the House, the AP reported.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.