Republican Election Attorneys Score Early Morning Victory in Pennsylvania: Report

The chairman of the Republican National Committee said it has won the first legal skirmish of the day.

“Early this morning we learned that Republican poll watchers in Philadelphia, York, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Lehigh, Cambria, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties were being turned away,” RNC Chair Michael Whatley posted on X.

“We deployed our roving attorneys, engaged with local officials, and can now report that all Republican poll watchers have been let into the building,” he wrote.

Whatley noted that the day is young and other confrontations are expected.

“We will keep fighting, keep winning, and keep sharing updates,” he wrote.

Refusing entry to R poll observers is illegal. Stopping this issue dead in its tracks is EXACTLY why we designed this EI operation. Let this serve as a warning to anyone out there today who wants to interfere in a free, fair and transparent election process, WE ARE WATCHING &… https://t.co/XhLoYPL5Fx — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) November 5, 2024

A battle is also taking place in the critical swing state of Wisconsin, according to Fox News.

The RNC said it would sue Milwaukee over a last-minute plan that would cap the number of poll watchers in some precincts to one from each party, which the RNC claimed was in violation of state law.

“Defendant Milwaukee Elections Commission has been arbitrarily limiting and prohibiting members of the public from observing all aspects of the voting process at polling locations in the City of Milwaukee,” the lawsuit said.

“Wisconsin voters deserve to know that there are poll watchers from both parties in the room as votes are being cast and counted on Election Day,” Whatley and RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump said in a joint statement.

“The RNC has not recruited and trained thousands of volunteers in the Badger State simply to back down from misguided officials who want to prevent a full measure of poll-watching transparency. This lawsuit will compel officials in Milwaukee to ensure robust poll watcher access for the Republican Party,” the statement said.

No ruling on the suit had been issued as of early Tuesday.

The RNC has already won a battle in Georgia, according to Newsweek.

HUGE election integrity victory in Georgia. Democrat-run Cobb County wanted to accept 3,000 absentee ballots AFTER the Election Day deadline. We took this case to the Georgia Supreme Court. We just got word that we WON the case. Election Day is Election Day — not the week… — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) November 4, 2024

Cobb County, which was won by President Joe Biden in 2020, lost a round in court when the Georgia Supreme Court said all absentee ballots must be received by the time polls close on Tuesday.

A Cobb County judge had sought to extend the deadline to 5 p.m. Friday because the ballots were late in being sent out.

About 3,000 absentee ballots were sent out by the county.

