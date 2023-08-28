Share
Republican Found Dead Inside His Home with Disturbing Stab Wound

 By Richard Moorhead  August 28, 2023 at 9:43am
A New Hampshire Republican activist and lawyer died under suspicious circumstances.

Alexander Talcott, 41, was found dead in his Durham, New Hampshire, home on Saturday, according to WBTS-CD.

Talcott was found with a stab wound to the neck.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office’s indicated in a Sunday statement that a medical examiner had ruled the lawyer’s death to be a homicide.

The state director of the New Hampshire chapter of the Republican National Lawyers Association memorialized Talcott in a statement provided to WBTS.

William O’Brien spoke of Talcott’s leadership in the organization.

“His unwavering belief in liberty, free markets, and limited government resonated deeply in his role as a lawyer.”

“Within the RNLA, his leadership was unwavering in promoting our shared values, ensuring every member felt empowered and well-prepared.”

Talcott served as leader of the organization in 2021, according to WMUR-TV.

The Republican lawyer mentioned his party’s presidential primary debate on his personal X, formerly called Twitter, account on Aug. 24.

Those who knew Talcott memorialized him on the platform.

No arrests have been made in the killing as of Monday morning, according to the New York Post.

However, authorities are investigating the possibility of the person who stabbed Talcott acting in self-defense.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice indicated it had identified other parties involved in the killing on Monday, according to Law & Crime.

“Parties involved in the incident have been identified and based on the information known to investigators there is no danger to the public,” the state said of the situation.

Talcott is survived by his wife and three children.

