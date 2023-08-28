A New Hampshire Republican activist and lawyer died under suspicious circumstances.

Alexander Talcott, 41, was found dead in his Durham, New Hampshire, home on Saturday, according to WBTS-CD.

Talcott was found with a stab wound to the neck.

NEW: Officials investigating a suspicious death in Durham, New Hampshire, have ruled it a homicide and released the name of the 41-year-old man who was killed. https://t.co/55h63iBo1p — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) August 27, 2023

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office’s indicated in a Sunday statement that a medical examiner had ruled the lawyer’s death to be a homicide.

The state director of the New Hampshire chapter of the Republican National Lawyers Association memorialized Talcott in a statement provided to WBTS.

William O’Brien spoke of Talcott’s leadership in the organization.

“His unwavering belief in liberty, free markets, and limited government resonated deeply in his role as a lawyer.”

Do you feel like crime is increasing in America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (4934 Votes) No: 0% (9 Votes)

“Within the RNLA, his leadership was unwavering in promoting our shared values, ensuring every member felt empowered and well-prepared.”

Talcott served as leader of the organization in 2021, according to WMUR-TV.

The Republican lawyer mentioned his party’s presidential primary debate on his personal X, formerly called Twitter, account on Aug. 24.

Pence line for Vivek next debate?—from Jim Carrey’s story about Tommy Lee Jones saying to him, “I cannot sanction your buffoonery.” <<zing>> — Alex Talcott (@AlexTalcott) August 24, 2023

Those who knew Talcott memorialized him on the platform.

Crazy, RIP AT. One of the smartest men to ever walk the earth. An amazing mentor, teacher, and provider to those who knew him. Everyday we need to tackle the day with the same ambition as he did. — Daws (@dawson_hebert) August 28, 2023

No arrests have been made in the killing as of Monday morning, according to the New York Post.

GOP activist Alex Talcott fatally stabbed in New Hampshire home, no arrest made https://t.co/N2oseRa3Hl via @nypost — Tom Burke (@GypsyJoker44) August 28, 2023

However, authorities are investigating the possibility of the person who stabbed Talcott acting in self-defense.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice indicated it had identified other parties involved in the killing on Monday, according to Law & Crime.

“Parties involved in the incident have been identified and based on the information known to investigators there is no danger to the public,” the state said of the situation.

Talcott is survived by his wife and three children.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.