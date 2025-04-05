Share
Republican in Last Undecided 2024 Race Has Big Win as Court Order Puts 65,000 Votes in Doubt

 By Joe Saunders  April 5, 2025
For most Americans, the 2024 election has long been settled, but a major race in North Carolina is still unsettled.

On Friday, the Republican candidate for the state’s Supreme Court scored a crucial appeals court victory after a three-judge panel ruling that put into doubt roughly 65,000 votes cast in the race.

And with the Democrat now holding only a 734-vote lead after two recounts, the ruling could swing the results completely.

As The Associated Press reported, the race pitted Democratic incumbent Associate Justice Allison Riggs against Republican Jefferson Griffin.

It’s the last undecided race of 2024, according to the AP.

Riggs was appointed to the court by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in 2023, according to Ballotpedia.

Griffin is a member of the state Court of Appeals.

His campaign had challenged the validity of tens of thousands of votes — most because the voters did not have drivers’ licenses or Social Security numbers attached to their voter registration.

Other votes were challenged because they were from military or overseas voters who did not include identification with the ballot, according to the AP.

A third category — “potentially hundreds of overseas voters who have never lived in the U.S.,” according to the AP — was discounted entirely because the appeals court found they didn’t meet North Carolina residency requirements.

The appeals court 2-1 ruling (with two Republicans in the majority and a Democrat dissenting) ordered the state board of elections to order county elections offices to notify voters whose ballots can still be counted to provide the necessary documentation.

Considering the tens of thousands of votes involved and where they were cast, the appeals court ruling could well turn a Democratic victory into a Republican win in a state now-President Donald Trump carried by almost 200,000 votes.

“Riggs’ allies have pointed out that the ballots challenged on the ID mandate, for example, largely came from Democratic-leaning counties,” the AP reported. “It’s unclear how many voters will attempt to participate in the ‘cure’ process.”

Friday’s ruling isn’t the last on the matter, however.

Riggs immediately announced an appeal to the North Carolina Supreme Court. She has recused herself from deliberations related to the case, according to the AP.

North Carolina Supreme Court justices are elected on a partisan basis, and the court currently has a 5-2 Republican majority, according to Ballotpedia.

The results of the Griffin-Riggs race wouldn’t change its party makeup, but a 6-1 Republican majority would solidify the GOP’s control over the court, making it more difficult for Democrats to win back the majority in future elections.

Conversation