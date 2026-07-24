Republican Lawmakers Demand Action After Somali Gangs Open Fire in Minnesota Park

A shooting in a Minnesota park has spurred Republican legislators to call for a crackdown on Somali gang activity.

Crime Watch Minneapolis said that about 50 Somali youth were at Yancey Park in Edina when shots were fired on Wednesday night, according to Alpha News.

Residents reported hearing more than 20 gunshots. No one has been arrested. No injuries were reported.

Republican Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota said this latest incident is proof action is needed.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, if you won’t assimilate, then get the hell out of here,” Emmer said.

There is nothing racist about raising concern over Somali gangs in our state. As Somali gangs continue to terrorize the streets of Minnesota, I am grateful to @RepPeteStauber, @RepFischbach, and @RepFinstad for joining me in this letter to U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen about the… pic.twitter.com/ls1ZS3w0qW — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) July 23, 2026

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“First it was an estimated $9 billion in fraud, now it’s out-of-control violence. These Somali gangs have shot up high school graduations and assaulted players on opposing basketball teams with tire irons. It’s absolute madness, and something must be done,” he said.

Emmer urged U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen to take action in a letter expressing “grave concerns about the rise of Somali gang activity in Mim1esota, leading to an increase in crime and violence throughout the state, and we extend our full support in prosecuting those involved to the fullest extent of the law.”

The letter noted that after Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher spoke about an increase in Somali gang violence, political leaders chastised him.

However, the letter noted, “There is nothing racist about calling out Somali gang members who are wreaking havoc across our great state.”

“Minnesotans should not be shamed for identifying patterns and speaking about issues plaguing our state. We cannot ignore gang violence simply because of the demographics of those involved. We cannot ignore that there are twelve Somali gangs operating in Minnesota,” the letter said.

“We cannot ignore the fact that there is a rise in young Somalis joining the gangs, and we cannot ignore the fact that Somali gangs have been connected to fourteen murders and over one hundred shootings in the past two years,” the letter said.

Parents, community members and law enforcement gathered in Ramsey County to discuss concerns about Somali gang violence and efforts to prevent more violence. READ MORE: https://t.co/CWR3AtpPLw#RamseyCounty #StPaul #MinnesotaNews pic.twitter.com/9uBVals3TP — FOX 9 (@FOX9) July 22, 2026

“Ignoring this problem will only increase the violence and crime these gangs seek to perpetuate across our beautiful state,” the letter said.

The letter was signed by Emmer and fellow Republican Reps. Pete Stauber, Brad Finstad, and Michelle Fischbach.

Earlier this month, Fletcher said his office has linked Somali gangs to 14 murders and more than 100 shootings over the past two years, according to Alpha News.

Fletcher estimated about 300 young people belonging to a dozen or so gangs are at the root of the problem.

“We cannot afford to deny that there’s a problem,” Fletcher said. “We can’t be in denial because if we are, we delay getting going and getting a start to help these kids.”

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