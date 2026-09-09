Republican Lawmakers Say 'Good Riddance' as DEI-Focused Smithsonian Head Quits

After Lonnie Bunch announced his retirement as Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution this week, GOP lawmakers criticized him for pushing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies while receiving a large government salary.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri responded to the news with an X post on Tuesday, simply writing, “Good riddance. He should return his salary to the American people.”

Good riddance. He should return his salary to the American people https://t.co/gkITnA6hte — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 8, 2026

GOP Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas also posted a message on X which read, “Lonnie Bunch openly admitted that he worked to put DEI at the ‘center’ of institutions like the Smithsonian. And he did it while raking in $4.4 million between 2020-2024.”

He added, “It’s time for the Smithsonian to return to what it once was: A cherished organization promoting ideals that unify Americans.”

Gill then shared a video clip of an interview he did with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, in which he accused Bunch of hating the United States.

Lonnie Bunch openly admitted that he worked to put DEI at the “center” of institutions like the Smithsonian. And he did it while raking in $4.4 million between 2020-2024. It’s time for the Smithsonian to return to what it once was: A cherished organization promoting ideals that… https://t.co/Gz941gHJWT — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) September 8, 2026

“It’s a massive payday, especially in light of the fact that it’s being given out for somebody who hates our country, hates our culture, wants to fundamentally transform it, and is weaponizing American institutions against the American people. And doing it in such a flagrant and egregious way,” he proclaimed.

“Whenever you have the American Museum of History, at the Smithsonian, promoting illegal aliens voting in American elections, saying that basically every good personal quality is white supremacy, you know something’s wrong.”

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Gill was echoing a July report from the White House Domestic Policy Council titled: “SAVING AMERICA’S STORY: How Ideological Capture at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History Erases Our Heritage.”

In it, the National Museum of American History was cited for having “extensively advocated for millions of illegal aliens to be granted U.S. citizenship and voting rights,” by creating a “curriculum that instructs high school teachers to avoid using the terms ‘illegal alien,’ ‘illegal immigrant,’ and ‘illegals.’

It also accused the museum of framing illegals as oppressed people who “are essential to America’s culture, economy, and society, and therefore should become U.S. citizens.”

Last year, President Donald Trump issued an executive order entitled “RESTORING TRUTH AND SANITY TO AMERICAN HISTORY,” mandating that “improper ideology” be removed because “over the past decade, Americans have witnessed a concerted and widespread effort to rewrite our Nation’s history, replacing objective facts with a distorted narrative driven by ideology rather than truth.”

He also ordered signs to be installed in front of the history museum to highlight inaccuracies within some of its exhibits.

Despite these allegations, Bunch, who is the first black person to hold the role, received mostly positive coverage from the media following his announcement.

He said in a Tuesday news release that he is leaving “with very mixed emotions and heartfelt gratitude” and will step down at the end of the year, according to The Associated Press.

“I have spent nearly half of my life working at and being part of the Smithsonian family, and what a privilege it has been,” Bunch added, according to an NBC News report. “There is no place like the Smithsonian — it has been one of the great loves of my life, and I am extraordinarily proud of what we have accomplished together.”

The commander in chief is now expected to begin searching for Bunch’s replacement and will likely install a new team more in line with his agenda.

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