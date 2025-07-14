Republican Lawmakers Set to Turn the Tables on Dem Governor's 'Open Borders' Vetoes

Republicans in the North Carolina legislature are preparing to override Democratic Gov. Josh Stein’s veto on two illegal immigration bills, which are aimed at enhancing cooperation between local and federal authorities.

The override is nothing new, as the GOP enjoys a majority in both chambers, according to The Center Square.

“Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill backs North Carolina law enforcement that works with ICE,” Republican House Speaker Destin Hall said. “The House will override his open border vetoes ASAP so we can make our state safer.”

The “Criminal Illegal Alien Enforcement Act” would force local law enforcement to hold suspects until 48 hours after ICE is alerted, The Center Square reported.

The North Carolina laws would also aim to protect taxpayer dollars from going to illegals and create “memorandums of agreement” from local law enforcement entities to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement director.

The “Criminal Illegal Alien Enforcement Act” — House Bill 318 — and the “North Carolina Border Protection Act” — Senate Bill 153 — were both vetoed by Stein.

“One of the main ways ICE does its job is in local jails. So, when people are here illegally and they’re charged with crimes, ICE works with local sheriffs to detain and then deport those folks,” Hall described.

“Unfortunately, in our state right now, we have a small number of sheriffs who are completely refusing to cooperate with ICE, as insane as that may sound,” he continued. “So, we’ve taken action here at the General Assembly. We passed a bill making it clear sheriffs have to cooperate with ICE.”

Republican Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger accused Stein of being a slave to donors who do not want America to have secure borders.

Should Gov. Stein respect the will of the voters in North Carolina? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (48 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“He’d rather prioritize his far-left donors and their dangerous open-border policies over the citizens of North Carolina who are desperately pleading for us to put an end to the illegal immigration crisis,” Berger said. “I look forward to the Senate overriding his veto.”

In his veto message, Stein wrote: “I cannot sign this bill because it would require sheriffs to unconstitutionally detain people for up to 48 hours after they would otherwise be released.”

He added, “The 4th Circuit is clear that local law enforcement officers cannot keep people in custody solely based on a suspected immigration violation.”

This legislation will likely wind up in the courts, similar to what happened with immigration laws in Texas and Florida.

“Governor Stein has made one thing clear today: he stands with criminal illegal aliens and the most radical elements of his party’s base over the safety and security of North Carolinians,” Hall continued. “Make no mistake, the NC House will override the Governor’s veto at the earliest opportunity.”

There is nothing wrong with states making sure they are in sync with the federal government to address this unprecedented flow of illegal immigration, especially after Border Czar Tom Homan said one of the biggest allies of federal immigration agents are cooperating local sheriffs.

This is a state President Donald Trump won all three times that he ran for office.

Stein should respect the will of the voters — and state Republican lawmakers who have a large majority — and make his state safer by helping immigration officials enforce the law.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.