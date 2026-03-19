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Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson arrive to speak to members of the media following the Republican Senate Policy Luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 7, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson arrive to speak to members of the media following the Republican Senate Policy Luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 7, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Republican Lawmakers Uneasy About $200 Billion Iran War Funding Request Reportedly in the Works

 By Nick Givas  March 19, 2026 at 4:43pm
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Republican lawmakers are expressing deep concern about a radical escalation in funding for the ongoing Iran conflict, following reports of the Pentagon asking for an additional $200 billion.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that figure “could move,” however, according to Axios.

“As far as $200 billion, I think that number could move,” he said at a news conference on Thursday. “Obviously, it takes money to kill bad guys, so we’re going back to Congress and our folks there to ensure that we’re properly funded for what’s been done, for what we may have to do in the future, ensure that our ammunition is refilled, and not just refilled, but above and beyond.”

The news of the Pentagon’s request was first reported by The Washington Post, citing a “senior administration official” as the source.

The staggering figure will likely startle several Republicans in Congress — where the GOP holds a thin margin — along with virtually every Democrat, as there has been little bipartisanship since Trump assumed office last January.

Such a large amount could open the White House to deep scrutiny, given the fact that President Donald Trump has told the public that U.S. involvement in Iran is going to be short.

Despite these hurdles, House Speaker Mike Johnson is seemingly open to extra defense spending, saying Congress has to “adequately fund defense,” per Politico.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune was singing a different tune.

“THUNE said it ‘remains to be seen’ if the Senate could pass $200 billion in funding for Iran war,” PunchBowl News writer Samantha Handler wrote on the social media website X. “Said Trump admin will have to show Congress how they want to use the money.”

Sen. Roger Marshall, a Republican from Kansas, said the $200 billion request is “a little tall” during a Fox Business interview.

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He added, “They do need to come to… Capitol Hill and tell us what that money is going to be spent on. I think we give the Pentagon a trillion dollars a year, you would think that would be enough, but we’re going to have to do something.”

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Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




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