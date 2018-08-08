Republican Legislator Appears To Win Dramatic Comeback Victory After Trump Endorsement

President Donald Trump’s emphatic last-minute support of Republican congressional candidate Troy Balderson appeared to pay dividends Tuesday, with nearly complete results showing Balderson leading Democrat Danny O’Connor.

Balderson, currently a state senator, claimed the win Tuesday night, Fox News reported. So did Trump.

“When I decided to go to Ohio for Troy Balderson, he was down in early voting 64 to 36. That was not good. After my speech on Saturday night, there was a big turn for the better. Now Troy wins a great victory during a very tough time of the year for voting. He will win BIG in Nov,” Trump tweeted.

…..Congratulations to Troy Balderson on a great win in Ohio. A very special and important race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

O’Connor did not concede. Officials still have about 8,500 absentee and provisional ballots to count of more than 200,000 cast.

As of early Wednesday, Balderson had 101,574 votes compared to 99,820 for O’Connor and 1,127 for Green Party candidate JoeManchik, The New York Times reported. The results were a dramatic comeback from earlier in the evening, when O’Connor had a substantial lead.

“Democrats dominated the early vote, but that lead steadily faded as Election Day votes were counted,” the Columbus Dispatch reported. “Overall voter turnout across the district was about 37 percent, much higher than experts predicted for an oddly timed special election.”

Regardless of who wins Tuesday’s special election contest to fill the seat temporarily, both men will be on the ballot in November as they compete for a full two-year term.

Balderson said Monday that the president “definitely brought major excitement, and they were excited to see him up here.” Vice President Mike Pence also campaigned for Balderson.

“I’m going to promise to you that I’m going to work relentlessly for this 12th Congressional District. America is on the right path and we are going to keep it going that way,” Balderson said Tuesday night in his victory speech, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

On Saturday, Trump led a rally in the district on Balderson’s behalf.

Trump praised Balderson, saying, “He’s really tough. He’s really smart. He never stops working,” according to CNN.

Balderson tied his star to Trump’s during the rally.

“Mr. President, we don’t want to go back,” Balderson said. “I’m not tired of winning.”

“If you want someone who will fight for President Trump’s economic agenda, that is putting America back to work, then I need your help and I need your vote on Tuesday,” he added.

The fact that Democrats were denied a victory grated on the nerves of celebrity Alyssa Milano, who tweeted her displeasure and wondered about the impact of Russians on the district, The Wrap reported.

You know what sucks? Because of our unwillingness to pass policy that protects our election integrity, I immediately think the Green Party votes tonight are Russian meddling. Why else would anyone cast a protest vote in Ohio when there’s so much at stake?#OH12 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 8, 2018

“You know what sucks?” she tweeted. “Because of our unwillingness to pass policy that protects our election integrity, I immediately think the Green Party votes tonight are Russian meddling. Why else would anyone cast a protest vote in Ohio when there’s so much at stake?#OH12.”

