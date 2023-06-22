A New Jersey mayor was removed from office by members of his own party last week after he strongly objected to flying an LGBT “pride” flag outside of city hall.

Last week in Rochelle Park, New Jersey, the township’s four-person council voted to remove Mayor Perrin Mosca over what was reported to have been a “contentious” meeting on the matter last month.

New Jersey’s News 12 reported the meeting occurred on May 24 and ultimately culminated with Mosca being ousted from his position weeks later.

The mayor strongly objected to flying the LGBT flag outside of the town hall throughout the month of June.

According to News 12, Mosca said, “A majority had agreed that as a township we would not put up any flags that singled out one group over another group.”

He concluded, “That should have been the end of the issue.”

Rather than the issue having been settled, three Republicans on the community’s council voted with the lone Democrat to remove Mosca from his position as mayor.

Mosca is also a member of the township committee and will retain that seat.

Following the vote, Deputy Mayor Jennifer Appice was promoted to acting mayor on an interim basis.

Should this former mayor get his job back? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (496 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

The township committee will vote on someone to finish the remainder of Mosca’s mayoral term by the end of the month.

It is unclear whether Appice intends to display a “pride” flag as acting mayor.

Mosca is running for re-election in November and he intends to continue his campaign for another term.

According to News 12, council members shared grievances about Mosca having missed some meetings, in addition to his stance on the “pride” flag.

The now-former mayor is a high school physics, chemistry and forensic science teacher, Hackensack’s Daily Voice reported.

In addition to teaching, Mosca also coaches a girls’ basketball team.

Mosca previously said he did not believe such a flag had a place on a government building.

“My position is that private flags do not belong on public property. The only flags that represent the entire community of Rochelle Park are the American Flag, the [New Jersey] state flag, the County flag and our Township flag,” he said, Daily Voice reported.







Mosca concluded, “All other flags will only create division and open up our township to a myriad of other issues. I am not the only one who believes this to be the best policy.”

Rochelle Park is a community of just under 6,000 people that is located about 12 miles west of Manhattan across the Hudson River.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.