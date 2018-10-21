SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Republican National Committee Highlights Disturbing Dem Violence in New Ad

By Jack Davis
at 6:21am
Print

Framing the Democratic Party as the party of violent attacks on anyone with whom it disagrees, the Republican National Committee has unveiled a new campaign ad that focuses on Democratic willingness to break boundaries and rules in the name of politics.

And it’s straight from recent headlines.

The ad opens with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi dismissing what she termed “collateral damage” to anyone who does not walk in lockstep with Democratic ideology.

The clip used in the ad came from remarks Pelosi made last weekend, which were reproduced in context by The Daily Wire.

TRENDING: Angry Mob of Protesters Confronts Nancy Pelosi – ‘Socialism Sucks’

“I think that we owe the American people to be there for them, for their financial security, respecting the dignity and worth of every person in our country, and if there’s some collateral damage for some others who do not share our view, well, so be it, but it shouldn’t be our original purpose,” she said.

The ad then touches on instances in which Republicans are facing intimidation, including a ricin scare at the home of Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who faced severe attacks from liberals for her support for the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The ad also touches on violence that has not always grabbed mainstream media attention.

As reported by Fox News, a Nevada Democratic operative linked to a George Soros-funded group faces charges after allegedly attacking Kristin Davison, the campaign manager for Republican Nevada gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt.

“Politics is a little bit aggressive these days, but this is just insane. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Davison said.

Wilfred Michael Stark III, 50, Tuesday evening and remains in custody in the Las Vegas city jail.

In September, a Laramie, Wyoming, Republican office was attacked in what authorities said was arson, Fox News reported. No charges have ever been filed.

After referencing these and other attacks, the ad closes with a stark message. “THE DEMOCRAT MOB HAS GONE TOO FAR. STOP THEM. VOTE REPUBLICAN.”

The increasing number of violent attacks was deplored by Investor’s Business Daily in an editorial titled, “Left-Wing Violence Ramps Up As Election Nears — And Dems Yawn.”

RELATED: Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Gets Hit by a Class Action Lawsuit

“A few months ago, the left complained when Trump reportedly told a group of evangelists that left-wing violence would erupt if Democrats failed to win the House in the November midterms. Given what’s been happening recently, why would anyone doubt that he’s right?” the editorial stated.

President Donald Trump has responded to the tactics of the left by telling it like he sees it. During a rally on Saturday in Nevada, he referred to the Democrats as a “mob” several times, according to CNN. (The YouTube video ot Trump’s speech is available here.)

“The Democrat party has become an angry, ruthless, unhinged mob determined to get power by any means necessary,” Trump said at one point.

“The choice for every American could not be more clear.”

Print

