Republican National Committee Moves to Change Party Rules for Unprecedented Midterm Convention

 By Jack Davis  January 23, 2026 at 12:55pm
As the crucial mid-term elections loom, the Republican Party might break precedent and hold a party convention.

The Republican National Committee’s Rules Committee on Thursday approved the concept of calling a convention, according to Fox News.

The new rule would empower Chairman Joe Gruters “to convene a special ceremonial convention outside a presidential election cycle,” according to an RNC memo.

The memo discussed “the possibility of an America First midterm convention-style gathering aligned with President Trump’s vision for energizing the party this fall.”

The convention would need to be called 60 days before it takes place. There would be no party business conducted during the gathering.

The RNC is currently holding its winter meeting in Santa Barbara, California. The concept of a convention could be approved at the winter meeting or brought up in the RNC’s spring meeting.

Fox reported it was told by a GOP source that August is the most likely time for a convention, because that is the month the RNC holds its summer meeting.

Gruters said the RNC’s winter meeting “shows how completely united Republicans are behind President Trump and our efforts to win the midterms.”

“The RNC has been aggressively focused on expanding our war chest, turning out voters and protecting the ballot in this fall’s elections. We’re building the operation needed to protect our majorities and give President Trump a full four-year term with a Republican Congress,” he said.

Republicans have a Senate majority and a very narrow House majority. That is a concern for the party because traditionally, the party that holds the White House suffers at the hands of voters in the mid-term elections.

Trump had said in September that a convention would take place “in order to show the great things we have done.”

The Democratic National Committee is also considering a convention to rally support for its battle to wrest control of Congress away from Republicans.

Trump will be making the rounds as the midterms approach, according to NewsNation.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles said Trump will make weekly stops to rally Republicans, beginning with a Tuesday appearance in Iowa.

Wiles said that Cabinet members will also be hitting the road in the next few months as the elections approach.

