A Republican member of New York City’s city council is daring Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov has invited Netanyahu to visit New York City on Jan. 1, the day Mamdani takes over as mayor.

“One of @ZohranKMamdani’s campaign promises was to arrest @netanyahu, the duly elected Prime Minister of @Israel, upon his arrival in NYC. On January 1, Mamdani will take office. And also on January 1st, I look forward to welcoming Bibi to New York City,” she posted on X.

“NY will always stand with Israel, and no radical marxists with a title can change that,” she posted.

One of @ZohranKMamdani’s campaign promises was to arrest @netanyahu, the duly elected Prime Minister of @Israel, upon his arrival in NYC. On January 1, Mamdani will take office. And also on January 1st, I look forward to welcoming Bibi to New York City. NY🗽will always stand with… pic.twitter.com/bCXIpYXBFJ — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) November 11, 2025

In her letter, she invited Netanyahu to “meet with members of our community and to reaffirm the deep and enduring bond between the State of Israel and the people of New York City, home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel.”

“In recent months, there have been irresponsible and frankly absurd statements made by Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, who has campaigned on the promise of ‘arresting’ you upon setting foot in our city,” she wrote.

“Whether individuals agree or disagree with your policies, you are the duly elected Prime Minister of the State of Israel: a democratic nation that stands as a beacon of hope, freedom, western values, resilience, and strength in a region surrounded by tyranny and terror,” Vernikov continued.

Would Mamdani actually seek to arrest Netanyahu? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 42% (463 Votes) No: 58% (645 Votes)

“Despite the vile rhetoric of unashamed Marxist radicals like Mayor-elect Mamdani, your visit would serve as a powerful reminder that this city stands with Israel, the Jewish people, and with the principles that unite our two great nations,” she wrote.

Mamdani has vowed to enforce an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in connection with the war in Gaza. The U.S. does not recognize the court.

“It is important that New York City is in compliance with international criminal law,” Mamdani said in October, according to KATV-TV.

Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York said Mamdani’s idea was “simply unrealistic” because he has no jurisdiction.

Former New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind said if Netanyahu visits the city, Mamdani “is going to find out that he’s not the king,” according to the New York Post.

“Bibi will get the biggest positive reception that he’s ever gotten in New York — people who have never come out” when he next visits the city, Hikind said.

Netanyahu has brushed off Mamdani’s rhetoric, according to The Times of Israel, saying during a recent White House visit he was “not concerned about that.”

“I’ll get him out,” President Donald Trump interjected as Netanyahu responded.

“There’s enough craziness in the world, but I guess it never ends. This is appalling, and it’s silly in many ways because it’s just not serious,” Netanyahu said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.