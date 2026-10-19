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Voters lines up outside of the Mesa Convention Center polling place on Nov. 5, 2024, in Mesa, Arizona.
Voters lines up outside of the Mesa Convention Center polling place on Nov. 5, 2024, in Mesa, Arizona. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Republican Operatives Call for DOJ Investigation as Ballot Problems Crop Up in Red Precincts

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 19, 2026 at 2:16pm
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Republican operatives in Arizona are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate after large numbers of Republican voters in conservative parts of Pima County reported they never received their mail ballots or that the ballots arrived more than a week late.

Tyler Bowyer, with Turning Point Action, posted Sunday that in some precincts, more than 10 percent of Republicans said no ballot arrived or that delivery was delayed.

“I am calling on the Department of Justice to investigate the Pima County elections and USPS in Tucson/Pima county to determine why this is happening,” he wrote. “We saw similar explained away issues in 2024.”


Andrew Kolvet, a Turning Point USA spokesman, quoted the post and asked, “What is going on in Pima County? This needs to get fixed, and fast.”

Arizona state Rep. Rachel Keshel replied that the account was “100% accurate.” She said that door knockers the day before had spoken to numerous voters who confirmed the problem, and that someone from Rep. Juan Ciscomani’s campaign said the lawmaker himself had not yet received his ballot.

“Get it together Pima County!” she wrote.

The Pima County Republican Party posted the same day asking voters who had not received a ballot to let the party know.

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Replies included residents in Tucson Estates and elsewhere saying they were still waiting. Other users mentioned missing ballots elsewhere in Maricopa County.

 

The Pima County Recorder’s Office said earlier that more than 484,000 ballots had been delivered to the U.S. Postal Service for mailing on Oct. 12, and that sorting system problems had damaged some ballots, although the agency said those issues were resolved, according to KGUN.

Do you believe the DOJ should investigate the mail ballot issues in Pima County?

The office advised voters with damaged packets to call for replacements.

Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap has also acknowledged ongoing reports of non-delivery after ballots went to USPS on Oct. 7.

Arizona sends mail ballots to registered voters who request them or who are on the permanent early voting list.

Election officials have not publicly confirmed the scale of the missing ballot reports concentrated in conservative precincts that Bowyer described, and no formal Justice Department statement on an investigation had appeared as of Monday.

The operatives framed the complaints as a pattern that resembled problems dismissed after the 2024 election.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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