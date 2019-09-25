GOP Rep. Doug Collins Nails Nancy Pelosi's 'Leadership' -- 'She's a Follower of AOC Tweets'

When it comes to the “leadership” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Georgia Republican Doug Collins wasn’t mincing words.

In a Wednesday morning interview with Fox News, while Capitol Hill was awaiting the release of a transcript Democrats hope could end President Donald Trump’s administration, Collins did a good job of putting everything in perspective.

And that perspective wasn’t flattering to Nancy Pelosi at all.

Instead of operating at the top of the Democratic power structure, Collins said, Pelosi has put herself in second place — allowing the House she’s supposed to lead be pushed instead by radical Democrats like freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, as well as her grasping, incompetent committee chairmen like Democrat Jerrold Nadler (also of New York).

As anyone who’s followed the recent news about those to notables knows, these Democrats are not nearly as interested in governing the country as they are in sticking a shiv into Donald Trump.

The 116th Congress, Collins said, is “going to be known as the ‘chaos Congress.’ It’s run by a speaker who is … not a leader. She’s a follower. She’s a follower of AOC tweets. She’s a follower of her committees.”

“Instead of governing, instead of asking and doing proper oversight, they’re abusing the rules of the House, they’re abusing the processes of the House, to make a political statement,” Collins said.

“This is not new. The American people are seeing through this. The polls are showing the American people seeing through this.”

Check it out here:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



Collins was particularly harsh about Pelosi’s declaration on Tuesday that the House had started an “impeachment inquiry” into the president in part because of a whistleblower’s complaint about a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He disputed whether Pelosi had the power to make that determination on her own.

“If I see one more reporter say we’ve stated an impeachment inquiry, I just want to scream, because we’ve not started anything,” said Collins, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee.

“If she wants to do it, she needs to bring it to the floor.”

Collins also had some good advice for American voters.

“It’s just the height of hypocrisy up here. They have no agenda. They have no vision for America. But they do have a vision for hatred of the president. They do have a vision for trying to overturn the will of the people.”

That’s the kind of “leadership” Americans can expect from Nancy Pelosi and her band of Democrats.

And Doug Collins nailed it.

