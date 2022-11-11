Republican Secures Second Term in Congress, Fends Off Dem in Deep-Blue California

With midterm election results still slowly trickling in, one notable Republican has won a second term in the House representing California’s 40th District.

Rep. Young Kim defeated Democratic challenger Dr. Asif Mahmood, according to The Associated Press, which called the race Thursday evening.

“BREAKING: Republican Young Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in California’s 40th Congressional District. #APracecall at 6:43 p.m. PST,” the AP tweeted.

BREAKING: Republican Young Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in California’s 40th Congressional District. #APracecall at 6:43 p.m. PST. https://t.co/2nlgpjzI1K — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 11, 2022

With 63 percent of the votes counted late Thursday, Kim had 58.5 percent of the vote to 41.5 for Mahmood, according to Politico.

The 40th District, most of which is in Orange County, has more registered Republican voters than Democrats, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Kim, who was one of the first Korean American women in Congress when she was elected in 2020, ran a slightly more conservative campaign this time around, according to the Times.

She thanked her supporters after her win and advocated for bipartisan partnership to “get our country back on track.”

“I look forward to continuing to break through the partisan gridlock, bring common sense to Washington and deliver results on behalf of all residents of CA-40, regardless of who you voted for,” Kim said in a statement, according to the Times.

“There is much to do to get our country back on track, and I promise to never stop fighting to make life affordable, keep our communities safe and preserve the American dream for future generations,” she said.

The congresswoman also tweeted her appreciation for those who helped with her campaign.

“Thank you to all of #TeamYoung who spread the word to hundreds of thousands of voters and propelled us to victory. Your support means the world. I will fight every day to be your commonsense voice in Congress, break through the partisan gridlock and deliver results for #CA40,” Kim said.

Thank you to all of #TeamYoung who spread the word to hundreds of thousands of voters and propelled us to victory. Your support means the world.🙏 I will fight every day to be your commonsense voice in Congress, break through the partisan gridlock and deliver results for #CA40. pic.twitter.com/CuzwWzpSDY — Young Kim (@YoungKimCA) November 11, 2022

Mahmood, a pulmonologist from Pakistan who’s been a resident of California since 1999, said he called Kim to congratulate her, the Times reported.

“We both share humble beginnings as immigrants who had big dreams and hopes for our families,” he said in a statement, according to the Times. “I know this campaign did not go as we had hoped, but I wish for Young Kim’s success because she will represent all of us in this district — Democrats, Republicans, and Independents.”

According to Politico, 16 California House races remained undecided as of Friday afternoon. Democrats have taken 30 seats, and Republicans have claimed six.

