Republican Senate Candidate Mike Rogers Runs Ad Opposing a Signature Trump Policy

Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers ran an advertisement on Wednesday that seemed to distance himself from President Donald Trump’s current trade spat with Canada to court swing voters in his upcoming election in Michigan.

Rogers, who narrowly lost his bid for the U.S. Senate back in 2024, posted the ad to social media and wrote, “Prices are too high and Canada is not our enemy. We need to end the tariff war — now. In the Senate, I’ll bring both parties together to lower costs and put Michigan families first.”

In the video, Rogers said that drinking beer and watching hockey are Michigan mainstays, adding that he will work with Democrats to end the current tariff dispute.

Prices are too high and Canada is not our enemy. We need to end the tariff war — now. In the Senate, I’ll bring both parties together to lower costs and put Michigan families first. https://t.co/D5DLkBBdpn — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 7, 2026

“We need to end this tariff war — now,” Rogers said. “As Michigan’s senator, I’ll bring both parties together to lower your prices. That’s job number one.”

He then addressed his Democratic opponent Abdul El-Sayed, accusing the Democrat of wanting to “hit Michigan families with a $3,000 tax increase,” calling it the “biggest in history.”

Rogers is referring to a back-and-forth tariff and trade spat that saw Trump push punitive tariffs against Canada back in August, accusing the country of profiting off America by using unfair trade practices.

Canada quickly responded with its own list of retaliatory tariffs by matching “the United States’ tariffs, dollar for dollar, rate for rate.”

This caused Trump to seek alternative resources from other countries and led him to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America, adding on social media that “we don’t expect to be doing much business with Ontario any longer.”

“On January First, 2027, Tariffs on all Cars, Trucks, both large and small, Automotive Parts, and Steel, will be increased to 50%,” he proclaimed. “Build in the U.S. and there are ZERO TARIFFS. Canada will be treated like a State no longer! On Trade, and in other ways, also, they are among the worst Nations in the World to deal with. They feel entitled, and yet, WE DON’T NEED CANADA, THEY NEED US! They do 95% of their business with the U.S., with us, the exact opposite!”

Do you agree with Mike Rogers' stance on ending the tariff war with Canada? Yes, it's needed to lower prices No, we need to maintain our position Unsure what the impact would be Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's needed to lower prices 0% (0 votes) No, we need to maintain our position 90% (9 votes) Unsure what the impact would be 10% (1 vote)

The U.S. tariffs will cover $20 billion in Canadian goods, including wine, hockey sticks, cement, and more.

The commander-in-chief responded to Rogers’ ad while speaking with reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

“I viewed it as though he wanted Canada to make a deal,” Trump replied. “I viewed him as saying that he thinks Canada should make a deal.”

The European Union also got involved in the dispute last month after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said they were considering adding Canada as an “associate member.”

Trump called the idea “laughable” and said, “If they do that, if I think it’s at all a hostile act, I will put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe, on many things.”

He added, “If it’s a good intention, that’s fine. If it’s a bad intention, we’ll put very heavy tariffs on Europe, which is a possibility.”

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