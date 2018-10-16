SECTIONS
Just In: Facebook Just Silenced Political Speech in America. And No One Seems To Care. Read Here.
Politics US News
Print

Republican Senator Mocks Elizabeth Warren with a ‘DNA Test’ of His Own

By Steven Beyer
at 8:37am
Print

Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah posted a tweet Monday evening mocking Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s DNA test results that she claims proves she is of Native American descent.

Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat who is considered a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, posted the results Monday of a DNA test she took which said that a Native American ancestor shows up in her ancestry anywhere from six to 10 generations ago.

Hatch had some fun with Warren’s results, posting a photo of him looking like he was checking out the results of his own DNA test on his phone.

Next to the image of Hatch was a text message that read, “DNA TEST RESULTS. 1/1032 T-Rex. The rest: other dinosaurs.”

The caption under the image read, “These DNA tests are quite something.”

TRENDING: CNN Reporter Hit with Tear Gas While Reporting on Migrant Caravan

Warren has been under pressure to prove that she is a descendant from Native Americans after she once listed herself as a minority on an application to be a law professor at Harvard by indicating she was part Cherokee.

That claim has been mocked repeatedly by President Donald Trump, who has given Warren the nickname “Pocahontas.”

The president accused the senator of lying about her Native American heritage and even offered $1 million to the charity of her choice if she could prove that she was “an Indian.

Do you these DNA results validate Warren's claims of being Cherokee?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

On Monday, Trump said that he would only dish out the $1 million if he could “test her personally.”

But as noted in a Western Journal story Monday, the DNA test result includes the possibility that she’s just 1/1024th Native American if the ancestry goes back 10 generations.

According to that math, if Warren is just 1/1024th Native American, that would put her has having a possibility of only a .098 percent Native American ancestry.

Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. on Monday called out Warren for posting her test results. “Using a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong,” he said.

“It makes a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, whose ancestors are well documented and whose heritage is proven,” Hoskin added.

RELATED: Liawatha

By posting the results, Hoskin said the senator is “undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage.”

According to The Hill, while the Cherokee Nation, unlike other tribes, doesn’t have a “minimum blood quantum for citizenship,” the nation requires that a person must have at least “one ancestor listed on a federal census used to allot Cherokee land in the early 1900s known as the Dawes Final Rolls.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Beto O'Rourke speaks on stage during the Willie Nelson concert in support of his campaign for U.S. Senate.Gary Miller / Getty Images

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Gets Hit by a Class Action Lawsuit

Jack Davis

Mitch McConnell harassed at restaurant.TMZ / YouTube screen shot

Watch: Mitch McConnell Attacked While Dining with His Wife

Randy DeSoto

Pastor Brunson and his wife, Norine on CBS.CBS News / screen shot

Pastor Brunson’s Wife Reveals Dream She Had Before Meeting Trump – ‘I Knew Exactly What I Was Supposed to Pray’

Chris Agee

NYT Board Member Turns on Hillary, Tells Her To Be Quiet, Get Off Campaign Trail

Evie Fordham

Terry James Albury walking out of sentencing.Antonio pi scata / Twitter

Former FBI Agent Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Leaking Documents

Savannah Pointer

John Rich of Big & Rich performs onstage at the 33rd Annual Kiss 99.9 Chili Cookoff at CB Smith Park on Jan. 20, 2018, in Pembroke Pines, Florida.Johnny Louis / Getty Images

Country Music Star Comes Out in Support of Republican Marsha Blackburn

Savannah Pointer

Ted Cruz, left, and Donald Trump, right.Bob Levey / Getty Images for Left/Right TV; Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

‘Unprecedented’ Response to Trump-Cruz Rally Forces a Venue Change

Chris Agee

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, left, and his replacement, Tucker Carlson, right, are Nos. 1 and 2 on The New York Times bestsellers list.

Bill O’Reilly Unseats His Fox News Replacement as He Skyrockets to the Top of the Bestseller Charts

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.