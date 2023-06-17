Share
News

Republican Senator Posts Photos of an Iowa Field - Everything Looks Fine Until He Shows Close-Up of Plants

 By Jack Davis  June 17, 2023 at 2:01pm
Share

From America’s heartland comes word that a drought is threatening most of one of America’s major food-producing states.

On Saturday, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, which historically leads the nation in corn production, shared on Twitter the woeful condition of one field used previously to grow corn.

It appears a planting of soybeans has been rotated in among the remaining stalks of last year’s harvest, but the new crop already seems to be suffering from a serious problem.

“We need rain   The no till bean in last yrs corn stover is beginning to look like bean field  However if u observe a bean plant up close u c colorations that results fr drought. 95 of our99 counties r in some stage of drought,” Grassley, 89, tweeted in his usual style, which he commented upon in one interview by saying, “I love Tweeting, but I don’t like to type. So, I probably type and hit send a little too quickly.”

Trending:
Axios Tries to Cover for Biden's 'Weird Words,' Ends Up Making Situation Worse for Him

But there was nothing to joke about in the conditions hitting Iowa.

As reported by KCCI-TV, at least one part of the state has been under a drought warning since 2020.

The current Drought Monitor, released this week, shows large areas of northern and central Iowa rated as “abnormally dry,” with one section of western Iowa rated an extreme drought. Most of the state is rated in a moderate drought, with scattered places in a severe drought.

Only parts of four counties along Iowa’s northern border are exempt from drought conditions.

Iowa has suffered through its 14th-driest spring on record, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch.

It reported that parts of Iowa have suffered through rainfall deficits of up to four inches.

“Those are areas with sub or below 5% of normal rainfall,” said Aaron Wilson, the state climatologist for Ohio who gave a recent presentation on Midwestern drought conditions.

Related:
Bombshell: Biden's Alleged Burisma Briber a Russian Asset: Report

“These are big, big deficits, especially for this time of the year.”

Mark Licht, of the Iowa State Department of Agronomy, said July will tell the tale for the state’s corn crop, according to KGAN-TV.

Will America’s food supply be impacted by drought in the coming years?

“If we have hot, dry weather during corn pollination, that will reduce the number of kernels that we have on an ear. If it stays dry after the corn is pollinated, then we are going to see impacts on kernel size,” he said.

Dennis Todey, USDA director of the Midwest Climate Hub, said this spring’s drought is not simply a one-shot problem, according to KGAN-TV.

“If this would have been two years ago, it wouldn’t have been as big of an issue,” he said. “Right now where we are on top of these multiple dry seasons, it’s really adding to the problem at this point.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Jim Jordan Exposes Evil Tactics IRS Agent Used Against American Taxpayer
'He's a Hypocrite': Alvin Bragg Slammed with 2 Lawsuits at Once Over Trump Indictment
DeSantis Bartends for Veterans, Brings Down the House with Bud Light Comment
Chinese President Rejects Biden Admin's High-Priority Request at Face-to-Face Meeting
Fishing Crew Goes from $3.5 Million Winners to Disqualified After 619-Pound Marlin Is Deemed Ineligible
See more...

Conversation