Republican Senatorial Committee Quietly Tries to Cover Up Its Past Attacks on Ken Paxton

The National Republican Senatorial Committee quietly deleted several posts attacking Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton after he won his Senate runoff race on Tuesday in a landslide.

The Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, which backed ousted Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn, removed a statement from July 10 which criticized Paxton’s extramarital affair while married to Republican Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton. The page on the website takes readers to a “404” page, which includes a photograph of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and states, “You’re As Lost As They Are!”

“What Ken Paxton has put his family through is truly repulsive and disgusting. No one should have to endure what Angela Paxton has, and we pray for her as she chooses to stand up for herself and her family during this difficult time,” NRSC communications director Joanna Rodriguez said at the time.

Another statement from July 2025 included the header, “Ken Paxton’s Lies and Incompetence Keep Piling Up,” and is currently a “404” page.

Paxton defeated Cornyn by a landslide 28-point margin in a runoff race Tuesday after receiving President Donald Trump’s endorsement on May 19. The race advanced to a runoff after neither candidate received a majority of the votes during the March 3 primary.

The NRSC did not mention either Paxton or Cornyn in its statement about the runoff results, instead pivoting to criticizing the Democratic nominee, State Rep. James Talarico.

“A state President Trump won by nearly 14 points isn’t going to elect James Talarico — a radical leftist who thinks God is nonbinary and that Texas should be a welcome mat for illegals,” NRSC regional press secretary Samantha Cantrell said. “He is the most dangerous flank of the far left. Texas isn’t swapping brisket for open borders.”

The NRSC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Talarico said on a podcast in May 2023 that he loved transgender kids when asked to name something he loved other than his family and friends. He also said that God is non-binary and that the biblical account of Jesus’ conception justified abortion.

Trump’s endorsements have proven his hold on the party, given that Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy also lost their primaries after Trump backed their opponents. Cassidy voted to convict Trump during his 2021 impeachment trial related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, while Massie voted against the “Big Beautiful Bill,” opposed the Iran war, and spearheaded the push to release the files surrounding Jeffrey Epstein.

On Truth Social, Trump accused Cornyn of being “very disloyal” to him and of not fighting hard enough to pass his agenda.

“Ken’s opponent was VERY disloyal to me, as President, and didn’t fight hard enough for the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT — VOTER I.D., PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP, NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (with exceptions for Military, Illness, Disability, or Travel!). What more needs to be said???” Trump said.

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