Republican Shouts 3 Words at the Top of His Lungs After Biden Mentions Fentanyl Deaths

President Joe Biden gave his State of the Union address Tuesday night in which he glossed over a number of extremely important topics and left others to back end.

We’re nearly an hour into this and not a single word about the Border Crisis!#SOTU — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 8, 2023

The reaction Biden drew when he brought up the fentanyl crisis near the end might explain the delay. When the president attempted to sanctimoniously preach about the fentanyl crisis toward the close of the address, Republicans erupted in furor.

During the speech Biden stated, “Fentanyl is killing more than 70,000 Americans a year.”

The immediate, and correct, response from many Republicans was, “The border! The border!”

As the noise died down, one particularly loud voice stood out: “It’s your fault!”

Biden simply smiled his arrogant, geriatric, Cheshire-cat smile and continued on, attempting to blame FedEx while neglecting to address his role in keeping U.S. border security underfunded as fentanyl related deaths continue to rise.

BIDEN: “Fentanyl is killing more than 70,000 Americans a year.” From the crowd: “IT’S YOUR FAULT!” pic.twitter.com/xO2y23BLp2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 8, 2023

In an article published early Wednesday, CNN identified the lawmaker who shouted “It’s your fault” as Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, a conservative who was part of the rebellion at the beginning of January that forced House Speaker Kevin McCarthy into a tough fight for the post.

“For him to stand there with a straight face, and tell us that he has a solution, when with a stroke of a pen he could have shut down the border … that offends me,” Ogles told CNN after the speech. “He has not done a damn thing about it.”

According to a December report by Fox News, fentanyl seizures at the United States border have hit record highs in 2022 as reported by both U.S. and Mexican governments.

In a news release in August, Randy Grossman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California, called the amount of fentanyl being seized “staggering” and that, “A decade ago, we didn’t even know about fentanyl, and now it’s a national crisis.”

The Fox article highlights the record-breaking levels of fentanyl pills seized by the already hobbled U.S Border Patrol in the last two years and describes how fentanyl in liquid form is being smuggled into the country from Mexico.

In Rio Grande Valley Sector, Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez announced in a December Twitter post that Border Patrol agents had made the largest seizure of liquid fentanyl in U.S. history.

Chavez added that 25 gallons of liquid fentanyl was being smuggled within secret compartments within the gas tank of a seized vehicle and that this amount of fentanyl, “…is enough to kill a population of 5.665 million people which is 2 1/2 times the size of Houston, Texas.”

It is frightening that this amount of fentanyl is being seized by a Border Patrol that Biden and his administration have actively waged war on since his rise to the presidency.

Biden wasted little time in publicly shaming the U.S. Border Patrol in 2021 over debunked claims that exonerated Del Rio agents on horseback had “whipped” Haitian migrants attempting to illegally cross the border. The agents were later exonerated.

Biden made his position clear within a massive domestic spending package back in March of 2022 which would maddeningly go into effect at the same time his administration was attempting to lift COVID-related deportation measures under a section of federal public health law known as Title 42, inspiring a surge of illegal crossings.

According to the New York Post, “The package boosts domestic spending by $46 billion, a nearly 7% hike. But it gives U.S. Customs and Border Protection just $14.8 billion, a $428 million decrease from fiscal year 2021.”

What little Biden did discuss about the border crisis and his policies involved bragging about limiting immigration from countries that have been destroyed by communism and that have almost nothing to do with fentanyl production.

During his speech, Biden stated, “Since we launched our new border plan last month, unlawful migration from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela has come down 97 percent.”

These countries are filled with millions of people who have suffered under nightmarish Marxist regimes, and who would likely see the same red tint in Biden’s administration once they got to this country.

Biden’s address Tuesday proves one thing: He is not concerned about the increasing number of Americans dying from fentanyl and even less about our border security with Mexico.

