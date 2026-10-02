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California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, pictured in an August file photo in Modesto, California.
California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, pictured in an August file photo in Modesto, California, took the fight to Democratic candidate Xavier Becerra during a CNN debate Wednesday. (Sara Nevis - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Republican Steve Hilton Corners Biden HHS Head Becerra on Missing Migrant Children in California Gubernatorial Debate

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 2, 2026 at 12:43pm
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Republican Steve Hilton used Wednesday night’s California gubernatorial debate to press Democrat Xavier Becerra on unaccompanied migrant children who passed through the Department of Health and Human Services while Becerra was secretary.

The CNN debate in Burbank, moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, was the only scheduled face-off between the two finalists. Hilton, a British-born business executive and former Fox News contributor, trails by more than 20 points, according to RealClearPolling. Becerra is a former California attorney general who served as HHS secretary in the Biden administration.

On immigration, Hilton said Becerra had been responsible for 479,000 unaccompanied migrant children and for their welfare in “camps” the department ran. He said Becerra dismantled vetting that was supposed to place children with a safe family or sponsor, and that thousands were sent to sex and labor traffickers. He said hundreds of thousands of children Becerra was responsible for are still missing, including 100,000 under 10.

Becerra treated the charge as a Trump campaign line. Hilton answered that the reporting was The New York Times, and that the paper won a Pulitzer for it in 2024.

The newspaper reported that HHS lost contact with more than 85,000 children over two years and could not reach about a third of the migrant children it tried to call. Separate federal figures have put the number of children who entered Office of Refugee Resettlement custody during his tenure at 475,000.

Do you believe Becerra should be held accountable for the missing migrant children under his watch?

Hilton did not stop at the children who were lost. In a later exchange that also circulated from the debate, he asked whether HHS had told states to mask toddlers and to give young children the COVID vaccine.

Becerra said the department gave guidance, “that’s not mandatory,” and that medical professionals decided how the vaccines should be used. Hilton said there was no public-health justification for masking 2- and 3-year-olds and called Becerra a career politician who followed “groupthink.”

Dan Walters, a columnist for online news site CalMatters, wrote after the debate that the hour followed a pattern. Hilton blamed decades of Democratic control, Walters wrote, and Becerra answered with “Trump”:

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“‘All you say is Trump, Trump, Trump,’ Hilton said when the issue was immigration. ‘Trump, Trump, Trump,’ Becerra responded.”

The race is for the seat Newsom leaves in January. Election Day is in November. Becerra’s campaign has treated the migrant-child attacks as recycled federal talking points. Hilton’s campaign has treated The New York Times investigation, and the larger custody numbers, as Becerra’s record. Neither candidate settled the count on stage.

The exchange is now the clip both sides are circulating.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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