Republican Steve Hilton Will Advance to Face Xavier Becerra in the 2026 CA Governor's Race

Californians will have a chance this November to decide whether they want more of the same from Sacramento or a different direction after Republican Steve Hilton officially secured a place in the general election for governor.

According to Fox Los Angeles, Hilton and Biden-era Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra have both advanced through California’s top-two primary system and will face each other in November.

#BREAKING: Steve Hilton has advanced in the race for California governor. The conservative commentator will face former U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra in the Nov. 2026 general election https://t.co/lPkTjgzxkH pic.twitter.com/4QDjQCJkTK — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) June 9, 2026

The Associated Press projected Hilton to claim the second and final spot on the ballot after Becerra had already been projected to advance days earlier.

The state has yet to count all ballots more than a week after the primary.

The projected result sets up a rare statewide Democrat-versus-Republican showdown in a state that has been dominated by Democrats for years.

Do you think California can be salvaged or is it too late? Yes, there’s hope No, it’s too late

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, there’s hope: 67% (32 Votes) No, it’s too late: 33% (16 Votes)

Californians will choose a successor to term-limited Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

Becerra emerged from a crowded Democratic field to secure his place in the general election, while Hilton became the lone Republican to survive the primary process and advance to November.

Billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer failed to make the general election ballot after finishing third.

This was the exact moment that CNN was forced to admit the unthinkable in California’s governor race. Republican Steve Hilton has officially advanced to the general election after knocking out billionaire climate fanatic Tom Steyer. CNN: “We do have some breaking news.” “We… pic.twitter.com/jcdIV37nwo — Overton (@overton_news) June 10, 2026

His campaign had embraced far-left positions, including support for racial reparations and arresting ICE agents.

Former Democratic Rep. Katie Porter also fell well short of advancing.

Porter ended her gubernatorial bid with just 4.4 percent support.

She was previously accused of abusive behavior by both her former husband and congressional staffers.

Republican Chad Bianco finished behind the top contenders with 10.2 percent support.

According to the results provided by Fox Los Angeles, Becerra and Hilton were separated by fewer than 20,000 votes statewide.

Hilton has built his candidacy around the argument that decades of Democratic control have left California struggling with high costs, rampant crime, and never-ending dysfunction.

On his campaign website, Hilton noted that California now suffers from the nation’s highest housing costs, a hostile business climate, soaring energy prices, and tiresome regulations that affect everyday life.

“There’s nowhere better than California. But everyone can see how badly things have gone off track,” Hilton says on his campaign website.

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