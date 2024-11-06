Republican Strategist Sets CNN Panel Straight as Race Is Officially Called for Trump: 'We Keep Ignoring This Reality'

Republican strategist Shermichael Singleton spoke the truth after former President Donald J. Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

While sitting next to his CNN colleagues as they discussed a fantasy United States few others see, Singleton got to the heart of why the 45th president will now become our 47th president and interrupted CNN’s mourning with a well-deserved reality check.

Americans saw beyond the curtain of the Biden-Harris administration, the establishment media, the radical elites, and their many supporters. And Democrats felt the failure of their policies intimately.

American voters decided against continuing on the road to Hades with Biden 2.0 and took an alternate route to save the United States of America after three-and-a-half long years of torture. Singleton wasn’t apologetic in pointing out the Democrats’ faults, condemning his colleagues to muteness.

He addressed how Biden maligned half of our nation through insults and divisive comments. Calling Trump “Hitler” and labeling him a “fascist” also didn’t play well to the audience of voters.

“Did President Biden bring the county together after three-and-a-half years?” Singleton asked. “I know a whole lot of Republicans who would say, ‘Hell no.'”

Singleton also hammered home the fact that it was the establishment elitism the people were rejecting: “Now they’ve won. They’ve rejected the elitism that comes out of Washington, D.C.”

Singleton continued, “I don’t know why we keep ignoring this reality. Donald Trump won again by a very sizable margin for a reason.”







Singleton expressed a real frustration with the minimization of the problems by the establishment media and establishment politicians, discussing how that particular tendency isn’t helping meet the needs of the American people. Obviously, the voters don’t understand it either.

“To minimize the concerns that people continue to have … is not going to change things,” Singleton said, as his fellow panelists sat in silence. “I think it’s incumbent upon the leaders of both parties to figure out what they need to do to serve those grievances.”

Instead of hiding from the truth like the rest, Singleton called it out. He charged both parties with fixing the grievances that continue to plague our nation, demonstrating unity from the top down.

Political analyst Alex Thompson eventually jumped on that bandwagon. He commented, “Democrats, including most especially the Biden White House, gave [Trump] that opening to come back.”

With all of the sheer debacles that occurred from the moment the Biden-Harris administration took office and the dismissive, sanctimonious demeanor of the party in general, the American people let their voices be heard on Tuesday.

And with 277 electoral votes and a win of the popular vote, too, the people truly said “enough.” It was a defeat heard round the world.

I wonder how many celebrities are booking the one-way tickets they promised? It will indeed be a new golden age.

🚨JUST IN: Robert DeNiro says he’s leaving the US if Donald Trump wins the presidency in 2024. What do you say to DeNiro? pic.twitter.com/qaPmMT13ef — Donald J. Trump – Parody (@trumprealparody) November 4, 2024

So long, Robert and friends. The “people” are back! God Bless America.

