Republican National Committee Takes a Swing at Politico for ‘Offensive’ Trump Statement

Politico’s co-founder and Editor-in-Chief John F. Harris felt the heat from the Republican National Convention top brass after he implied that President Donald Trump is a “white nationalist.”

Harris made the implication in a tweet, where he posted an NBC News story with the headline “White national leader wants to ‘take over the GOP.’”

Harris made the comment that he, “thought that job had been filled.”

Thought that job had been filled….. https://t.co/35GUSXGhWU — John F. Harris (@harrispolitico) October 17, 2018

The Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel responded to Harris’ comments, saying that his statement was “offensive.”

“This offensive statement from the head of Politico is another example of why distrust in the media is at an all-time high.”

This offensive statement from the head of Politico is another example of why distrust in the media is at an all-time high. pic.twitter.com/cdGiFiKo4S — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 17, 2018

Conservative Arthur Schwartz not only responded to Harris’ tweet, but he also outlined a plan for other Republicans who might have taken offense to Harris’ comments.

“Until this guy is gone from Politico, no Republicans should take calls from or help his reporters. He’s not hiding it — this is what he thinks of us. Despicable,” Schwartz wrote.

This from the editor in chief and co-founder of @Politico. Until this guy is gone from Politico, no Republicans should take calls from or help his reporters. He’s not hiding it — this is what he thinks of us. Despicable. pic.twitter.com/f4MVWrwRNd — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 17, 2018

Schwartz’s comments appeared to have gotten Harris’ attention, since he responded to Schwartz, saying that author had a “fair point” and that his comments “could be interpreted as a broad swipe rather than a quip about the headline.”

“Sometimes wisecracks get lost in Twitter translation so appreciate the chance to clarify,” Harris concluded.

A fair point @ArthurSchwartz , this could be interpreted as broad swipe rather than a quip about the headline on the NBC piece. Sometimes wisecracks get lost in Twitter translation so appreciate the chance to clarify. pic.twitter.com/wpsXiHUoPq — John F. Harris (@harrispolitico) October 17, 2018

When Fox News reached out to Harris for a comment, a Politico spokesperson directed the news giant to Harris’ follow up tweet.

According to Fox News, the spokesperson added, “More specifically, his point was that there is currently no prospect of anyone taking over the Republican Party from its current leader — President Donald Trump.”

The issue of mistrust of the media that McDaniel’s comments highlighted has been a topic of concern to those who believe that journalistic integrity has taken a dive.

A Gallup poll published earlier this year showed that only about 23 percent of Americans had a great deal of confidence in newspapers, and around 20 percent had a great deal of confidence in television news.

