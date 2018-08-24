Republican Candidate Officially Declared Winner in Key Congressional Election

Republican Troy Balderson was finally declared the winner of the Aug. 7 special election for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District on Friday, defeating Democrat Danny O’Connor.

Balderson, 56, who has been an Ohio state senator since 2011, beat 31-year-old Franklin County Recorder O’Connor.

Balderson had a margin of a little more than 1,700 votes, or 0.9 percent, according to counts on Aug. 7, but O’Connor has not yet conceded.

Balderson and Republicans claimed victory before the election was officially called Friday.

The Democrat was ahead when the early votes rolled in Aug. 7, but O’Connor and Balderson traded off being in the lead all night.

TRENDING: MSNBC Panelist Tells Blatant Lie About Evidence Against Trump

President Donald Trump congratulated Balderson on Twitter Aug. 7 even though the race had not been called.

“Congratulations to Troy Balderson on a great win in Ohio,” Trump wrote. “A very special and important race!”

O’Connor called for a recount on Twitter that night, although Balderson’s margin was above 0.5 percent, which would have meant an automatic recount.

The Democrat would have had to take “79 percent of the remaining 8,483 uncounted ballots to make up the deficit,” The Columbus Dispatch reported Wednesday.

Republican Rep. Pat Tiberi retired early, triggering the special election. Balderson, who is also a candidate in the November general election, will serve through the end of Tiberi’s term in January, reported CNBC.

Trump endorsed Balderson via Twitter on July 21.

“Troy Balderson of Ohio is running for Congress against a Nancy Pelosi Liberal who is WEAK on Crime [and] Borders,” the president said. “Troy is the total opposite, and loves our Military, Vets [and] 2nd Amendment. EARLY VOTING just started with Election Day on August 7th. Troy has my Full [and] Total Endorsement!”

Trump held a campaign rally with Balderson in Lewis Center, Ohio, Aug. 4. Vice President Mike Pence had also traveled to Ohio to campaign for Balderson on July 30.

Republican Party-linked groups like the Congressional Leadership Fund spent $2.4 million to back Balderson, while about $280,000 in outside spending was used to back O’Connor, reported CNBC.

RELATED: Protecting Competition in the Space Launch Market

Trump won the district by 9 percent in the 2016 presidential election, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.