A new Quinnipiac University national poll released on Wednesday revealed two-thirds of Republicans would like to see former President Donald Trump run for president in 2024.

The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 1,316 U.S. adults nationwide from May 18-24. The poll’s margin of error was +/- 2.7 percentage points.

“The numbers fly in the face of any predictions that Donald Trump’s political future is in decline,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said.

“By a substantial majority, Republicans: (1) believe the election was stolen from him, (2) want Trump to run again, and (3), if they can’t vote for Trump, prefer someone who agrees with him,” he added. Sixty-six percent of Republican respondents said they viewed Biden’s victory in the election as “not legitimate.”

In addition to high support among Republicans for a Trump campaign in 2024, the poll found strong support for a candidate who holds Trump’s views.

Eighty-five percent of Republican respondents “want candidates to agree” with the former president.

The number differed when including all Americans in the study. The poll noted, “Overall, two-thirds of Americans (66 – 30 percent) say they do not want to see [Trump] run.”

Trump has been asked on several occasions whether he will run for president in 2024.

Conservative radio host Dan Bongino asked Trump on Tuesday, “I have to ask, where are we with 2024? We need you. We need you big time. You thinking about it? Are you leaning one way? We’d love to hear it.”

Trump answered, “We are going to make you very happy. And we’re going to do what’s right. And we’ve done a great job for the country — rebuilt our military, and had the greatest economy ever.”

The poll also asked respondents if they approved of “the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president.” Eighty-seven percent of Democrats answered positively, while only nine percent of Republicans agreed.

On Monday, Trump once again alleged the 2020 election was stolen in a statement responding to a New Hampshire audit in which he called the election “the Crime of the Century.”

The former president said in the statement, “It will go down as the Crime of the Century! Other States like Arizona, Georgia (where a Judge just granted a motion to unseal and inspect ballots from the 2020 Election), Michigan, Pennsylvania, and more to follow.”

Trump’s statement encouraged other states to conduct 2020 election audits. The former president also plans to relaunch his signature rallies in key battleground states this summer.

