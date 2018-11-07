SECTIONS
Outgoing Republican Warns a Democrat Will Be Elected To Replace Him

Darrell IssaChip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesRep. Darryll Issa (R-CA) is joined by more than a dozen Republican members of Congress as he speaks during a news conference about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program at the U.S. Capitol November 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Savannah Pointer
at 8:38pm
Retiring Republican Representative Darrell Issa has represented California’s 48th and 49th congressional districts since 2001.

Issa, and some election forecasters, believe that the seat will likely be taken over by a Democrat after Tuesday’s votes are tallied.

The 65-year-old representative of California told Fox News on Tuesday that just because his seat is going blue this year, doesn’t mean that it won’t turn back again.

“Quite frankly, we know the results already,” Issa said on Fox News.

“There will be a Democrat representing La Jolla to Solana Beach for the first time in a number of years.”

“But I have to remind people I took that part of the district from a Democrat and someday it will be taken back, but for now California is leaning very hard to the left.”

Election forecaster FiveThirtyEight has essentially called the race for Democrat Mike Levin, saying that there is a 29 in 30 chance that the district will go blue.

The polling site, founded by former ABC News correspondent Nate Silver, predicted that Democratic candidate Mike Levin’s chances of winning are a massive 96 percent.

Republican candidate Diane Harke is predicted to have only about 4 percent chance of winning the seat that Issa is vacating.

When asked about the timing of his departure from office, Issa cited the fact that many politicians talk about term limits, and he has been in office for 18 years.

Issa said that he believes Democrats will only have a net gain of 1 seat, in the seven districts that have a very split vote at this time.

Issa recently tweeted his supported President Donald Trump, and shared a tweet from the White House about legislation protecting artists, which no doubt affects the voters of California.

“Our legislation was years in the making, overcame every obstacle and represents the best of bipartisanship,” Issa tweeted. “This makes music streaming services great again and gives artists the rights they deserve.”

The representative was also a supporter of UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, tweeting his belief that, “America will long benefit from the exceptional tenure of @nikkihaley at the UN.”

“She represented our country with certitude and smarts, strengthened relations with allies and stood up for our vital interests around the world. A leader of rare ability. Thank you, Madam Ambassador.”

