Lawmakers accused Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday of removing protections in her $3 trillion coronavirus bill preventing cash flow to Planned Parenthood.

The House Democrats’ HEROES Act, a Phase 4 coronavirus relief package, includes language that removes taxpayer safeguards in the Paycheck Protection Program that previously disqualified Planned Parenthood from receiving aid.

These safeguards were added by President Donald Trump’s administration in efforts to block Planned Parenthood from receiving coronavirus aid, a senior administration official previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The Paycheck Protection Program is for small businesses,” Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse told the DCNF.

“There’s nothing small about Planned Parenthood, the country’s largest abortion business.

“Nancy Pelosi shouldn’t try to shovel cash to Big Abortion’s corporate lobbyists while Americans suffer.”

“Speaker Pelosi is working overtime for her donors in the abortion industry,” Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks told the DCNF.

Pelosi did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

Banks added that Pelosi is demanding that taxpayers who are already suffering financially must “fork over cash” to abortion providers.

“I can’t believe I need to spell this out for my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, but cash-strapped Americans don’t want to pay for abortions, send cash to illegal immigrants or have their hard-earned cash used to subsidize coastal elites or failing blue state pension systems,” the Indiana representative added.

Pelosi’s “$3 trillion wish list” is not about helping those suffering from the pandemic, March for Life Action President Tom McClusky told the DCNF in a statement.

“It is an election scheme focused on helping pro-abortion Democrats win in 2020,” he said.

“Her proposal includes the removal of safeguards in the Paycheck Protection Program that prevent taxpayer money from bailing out the billion-dollar abortion-giant Planned Parenthood – an organization which has dedicated $45 million this cycle to electing pro-abortion politicians, like Pelosi, who will do their bidding.”

“The bill would also allow federal tax dollars to pay for abortions through subsidized health care plans,” McClusky added.

“And, at the state and local level, it authorizes over $900 billion in open-ended funding – so nothing would prevent this money from further subsidizing the abortion industry. This bill would be disaster for the unborn.”

