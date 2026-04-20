Republicans Are Banking on 'October Surprise' to Keep Senate Majority: Report

Republicans are reportedly hoping for an “October surprise” to help maintain their slim Senate majority, and they believe a Supreme Court nomination fight could carry the GOP across the finish line.

A lengthy piece published Monday by The Hill outlined how Republican senators are preparing for a retirement announcement from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, and they are bracing for the potential confirmation fight that would follow.

“GOP senators are being careful not to prod Alito, a leading conservative voice on the high court, out the door, but privately hope that a retirement announcement in the fall could shift several races in their direction,” the outlet reported.

They believe this could energize the Republican base, similar to when Justice Brett Kavanaugh was nominated to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2018.

Despite losing control of the House that year, Republicans managed to pick up two Senate seats and held on to various others that were thought to be at risk.

The increased majority proved a vital asset for Trump, especially when he successfully nominated Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the high court in 2020, and she was confirmed just eight days before the presidential election on a near party-line vote.

The GOP currently holds a 53-47 Senate majority, with Vice President J.D. Vance serving as a tie-breaker for any 50-50 votes.

Given the 2026 midterm map, Democrats would likely have to flip and hold several seats in red states to take control of the upper chamber. Despite this, GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas — who is up for re-election — said it could serve as a unifying issue.

“If we did have a Supreme Court vacancy, obviously that would be a galvanizing issue for Republicans,” he declared.

Cornyn, who serves as a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, added that “Alito’s been great” and emphasized, “I don’t give Supreme Court justices advice.”

Alito, 76, was nominated to the court by former Republican President George W. Bush in 2005 and confirmed in early 2006. He has been a consistent conservative justice for decades.

He has also ruled in favor of President Donald Trump during a number of high-profile matters and has authored multiple majority opinions for blockbuster cases, most notably the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in 2022.

Brian Darling, a GOP strategist and former Senate aide, told The Hill that a SCOTUS confirmation fight would serve as the “October surprise” that could alter the entire midterm landscape.

“If there was a Supreme Court vacancy and there was a nomination battle going into October, it would have the whole agenda change,” he said.

Darling added that it would “shift” the focus of Senate races and “may motivate MAGA voters to get reengaged and show up to vote.”

“An October surprise is when some issue comes up that people aren’t expecting that completely changes the debate,” he continued. “That clearly is something that would be welcomed by the Trump administration going into the midterms.”

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, who also serves on the Judiciary Committee, said he’s “seen the articles” discussing Alito’s potential retirement, noting that “the rumor started somewhere.”

“Depends on their health,” he said about the possibility of Alito or Justice Clarence Thomas stepping aside.

Thomas, 77, who was appointed by George H.W. Bush and consistently votes with his conservative colleagues Alito and Justice Neil Gorsuch, may also retire in the near future.

“I don’t know where this rumor came from; it may well be true,” Kennedy added.

Senate GOP aides told the outlet that they’re taking the prospect of an open seat very seriously, given the age of certain justices and the current political climate.

“It seems like it could happen,” one senior Republican aide said. “We’ll get somebody confirmed. The fight will be interesting.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota told reporters that Senate Republicans are confident they will get nominees through quickly, as they did in 2018 and 2020.

The gamble could backfire, however, given that Barrett and Kavanaugh — both Trump nominees — have crossed ideological lines on major cases and are not as consistently conservative as Alito or Thomas.

Trump added to the speculation last week during an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, saying that he is ready for any eventuality concerning the court.

“In theory, it’s two — you just read the statistics — it could be two, could be three, could be one,” he said. “I don’t know. I’m prepared to do it. But when you mention Alito, he is a great justice.”

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