Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Republicans Block Chuck Schumer's Desperate Attempt To Stop Barrett Confirmation

×
By Erin Coates
Published October 20, 2020 at 10:36am
P Share Print

Republicans blocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Monday move to adjourn the Senate until after the presidential election in protest of the effort to confirm Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the end of October.

“We are not going to have business as usual here in the Senate while the Republicans try to use an illegitimate process to jam through a Supreme Court nominee,” Schumer tweeted Monday.

“Tonight, I’m forcing action on a vote to undo the Trump admin’s gutting the Community Reinvestment Act,” he added.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee: The Hunter Biden Laptop Story Keeps Getting More Disgusting Every Time We Touch It

The forced vote on a motion to adjourn followed the roll call vote under the Congressional Review Act to consider the Trump administration’s relaxing of banking regulations for low-income borrowers, Fox News reported.

The vote failed 43-48 along party lines before the New York Democrat motioned to adjourn the Senate.

“This is the most rushed … most partisan, least legitimate Supreme Court nomination process in our nation’s history — in our nation’s entire history — and it should not proceed,” Schumer said.

“Therefore, I will move to adjourn the Senate until after Nov. 3 election, with the ability to come back into session if there is a bipartisan agreement on a COVID relief package.”

Do you think Barrett should be confirmed?

He was told his motion was out of order so he appealed the ruling then motioned to table his appeal, basically putting up a motion in opposition of his own effort to adjourn the Senate.

That motion succeeded 48-42, meaning Schumer’s effort to shut down the Senate was blocked by Republicans.

This is not the first time Schumer has tried to take over the Senate floor as part of the Democrats’ fight to keep the Senate from confirming Barrett until after the election.

He forced a vote earlier this month on a measure that would keep the Justice Department from arguing against the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. The Justice Department currently plans to argue the case before the Supreme Court on Nov. 10.

The motion failed 51-43; it needed 60 votes to pass, but received six votes from Republican senators.

RELATED: Amy Coney Barrett Nomination Officially Advances Despite Boycott from Democrats

The current Supreme Court Justices were confirmed in as little as 66 days and as many as 106 days, according to CNN. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was confirmed in 50 days.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Monday that the full Senate will vote on Barrett’s nomination as soon as next week.

“Last week, Judge Barrett proved she has the deep legal expertise, judicial temperament, and intellectual horsepower that Americans deserve to have on the Supreme Court,” he tweeted.

“The Senate will turn to her nomination as soon as it comes out of committee later this week.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Pope Francis Comes Out in Support of Same-Sex Civil Unions, Departing from Catholic Doctrine
New Poll: Americans' Economic Confidence Keeps Growing
Hollywood Superstar Hit with Avalanche of Attacks for Refusing To Attend Biden Fundraiser
Radio Host Mocks Rush Limbaugh for 'Crying About His Cancer on Air'
New Polls Show Most Americans Support Barrett's Nomination, Oppose Court Packing
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×