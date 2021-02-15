Login
Republicans Are Demanding That Nancy Pelosi Explain Herself

By Jack Davis
Published February 15, 2021 at 9:55am
With neither a threat on the horizon nor an end date for the National Guard deployment in Washington, House Republicans want some answers from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

About 25,000 troops were sent to D.C. for the inauguration of President Joe Biden. That number has been scheduled to drop to about 5,000 by mid-March.

According to WTTG-TV, federal officials are now developing a plan to keep up to 5,000 troops in Washington for a deployment that could last through the fall.

Republican Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan and other House Republicans would like to know why.

“Myself and several of my colleagues have asked Nancy Pelosi for a briefing as to ‘Why do we need these troops here?’ And we have received zero information, zero,” McClain said Monday on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

“It’s amazing to me that [Pelosi] can do this without any disclosure, without any information, and just continue to spend money with no briefing,” she said of the California Democrat. “Doesn’t make sense to me.”

McClain said having National Guard troops help COVID-19 vaccination projects in Michigan is far more important than having them patrolling D.C.

“They’re talking about sending a thousand more National Guard troops from my state of Michigan [to Washington], for reasons that we don’t know,” she said.

Should National Guard troops be sent home from D.C.?

“I would rather put those National Guard men and women to help my constituents in my state help with the distribution of the COVID relief vaccination,” McClain said.

“That, I know, is a credible threat,” she added. “This threat over here, I have no idea because we can’t even get a briefing on it.”

The congresswoman said the cost so far is $500 million, “and that number, for the taxpayers, is only going to grow if we keep them there.”

Many agree that troops should go home and Washington should no longer appear to be an armed camp.

McClain, a freshman member of Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said she sees no reason to feel unsafe.

“Washington, D.C., is an absolute ghost town,” she said. “I feel completely safe. There’s no one there.”

Given that, the congresswoman said, a concrete reason for the deployment would be nice.

“Just tell me why,” she said. “I feel like there’s a boogeyman under my bed.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
