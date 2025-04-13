Believe it or not, Republicans and Democrats united to address a long-standing issue, as a Senate Commerce Committee hearing examined ending the polarizing practice of Daylight Saving Time.

The bipartisan effort aims to stop the twice-yearly clock changes related to DST.

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz led the charge Thursday. The Texas Republican chaired the hearing and highlighted the negative impacts of DST on health and the economy, according to Fox News.

Cruz pointed to historical intent. DST began to reduce energy consumption. However, modern data shows minimal benefits, he argued.

The senator also cited specific risks. Darkness-related auto accidents and various workplace issues have arisen. Agriculture sectors also face challenges with early-morning sunlight disruptions.

Cruz also emphasized broader effects. The biannual clock changes impact everyday lives, while many Americans find the ritual more than “a minor inconvenience.”

Democratic Senator Lisa Blunt-Rochester joined the effort, agreeing on the need for a permanent time.

Blunt-Rochester acknowledged regional differences. What works in Delaware may not suit Washington state. Still, she stressed an urgency to resolve the issue.

Health concerns took a critical stage at the hearing. Cruz referenced research on the spring transition. Losing an hour of sleep disrupts circadian rhythms, he explained, per Fox.

Dr. Karin Johnson also testified at the hearing alongside Cruz. The Massachusetts neurologist detailed vascular system effects. Sleep deprivation from DST changes poses serious risks.

Beyond health, economic arguments also surfaced. A representative from the National Golf Course Owners Association spoke at the hearing, stressing that something as mundane as evening tee times boost revenue, but DST’s dark mornings hurt other sectors.

The hearing reflected bipartisan support as both parties see value in ending clock changes. Yet, it’s important to note that opposition remains strong on both sides, according to Politico.

President Donald Trump has — critically — voiced support.

Cruz’s leadership underscores GOP initiative. Ending DST aligns with their general focus on reducing government overreach.

The Senate hearing marks progress since lawmakers from both parties are engaging in dialogue.

Past attempts have faltered. Then-Sen. Marco Rubio’s bill to abolish DST ultimately stalled in the House. Blunt-Rochester noted the need for a state-by-state approach, per Fox.

Southern states face unique challenges. Florida and Texas see the most negative effects from permanent DST, and witnesses highlighted these regional concerns.

The hearing drew attention to public sentiment, but consensus on a solution remains elusive, per Politico.

Of note, no immediate action was taken Thursday. The Senate Commerce Committee will continue discussions, while Cruz and Blunt-Rochester aim to build on this bipartisan momentum.

Forty-eight states observe DST, with only Arizona and Hawaii not changing their clocks.

