Share
Commentary

Republicans and Democrats Proudly Pose on Steps of Capitol with American Flag Desecrated for Ukraine

 By Grant Atkinson  March 4, 2022 at 7:09am
Share

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and many Congress members of both parties proudly stood behind a desecrated American flag for a photo op.

In a picture posted to her official Twitter account on Tuesday, the California Democrat and other U.S. lawmakers posed with a flag.

While the top half of the flag had the typical red and white stripes, the bottom of the flag featured royal blue and yellow stripes to pay homage to Ukraine.

In addition, in the top left field of white stars against a blue background, the lower half of the stars had been changed to the Ukrainian coat of arms.

“The Congress remains unwavering and resolute in our support for the people of Ukraine,” Pelosi wrote. “We are committed to providing humanitarian and security assistance to Ukraine, as Russia wages its unprovoked and premeditated war.”

Trending:
Former AG Bill Barr Says He Has Seen Epstein Prison Footage, And It Proves a Leading Theory

Supporting Ukraine is one thing, but dishonoring the American flag by putting symbols on it from a foreign country is quite another.

Most people agree Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is wrong and lament the loss of innocent lives. At the same time, Ukraine is not the United States, nor does it represent the same virtues.

Is this disrespectful to the flag?

Members of Congress can debate how much aid we should provide to Ukraine all they want, and for the most part, that represents a political disagreement. But when they go as far as to tarnish the American flag, it becomes an issue of blatant disrespect for our country.

Sadly, it was not just Pelosi and her fellow Democrats who took part in this shameful photograph. Many Republicans can also be seen in the picture, the most notable of which is Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

The Western Journal reached out to Rep. Pelosi and Rep. Crenshaw’s offices and did not immediately receive a response.

Many conservative commentators noted the desecration of the flag on Twitter.

Related:
Man Spits in the Face of Every Vet, Uses Flag-Draped Coffin to Transport 'Cargo' Over Southern Border

Others were more polite.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the U.S. has seemingly taken a back seat in the minds of many politicians who are supposed to represent it. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Biden administration asked Congress to authorize $10 billion in aid to Ukraine on Thursday even as the U.S. deals with raging inflation.

It remains unclear to many why U.S. taxpayers should provide billions of dollars to a country in which we have no significant political interest, but anyone who raises this concern is immediately lambasted.

On Wednesday, the House passed a resolution to signal support for Ukraine, The Hill reported. The resolution urged an “immediate cease-fire” and called upon the U.S. and its allies “to deliver additional and immediate defensive security assistance to help Ukraine address the armored, airborne, and other threats Ukraine is currently facing from Russian forces.”

The final vote was 426-3, with only Republican Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Matt Rosendale of Montana voting “no.”

Massie provided a perfectly reasonable explanation as to why he opposed the resolution.

“I fully support the right of the people of Ukraine to self determination,” he wrote in a Twitter thread. “However there are many reasons I could not vote for the seven page Resolution that passed the House of Representatives today.”

The subsequent tweets in the thread laid out his specific concerns. He said the call to assistance was “so broad that it could include American boots on the ground” and that innocent American citizens would unnecessarily bear the brunt of more sanctions against Russia.

As legitimate as those concerns are, Massie and his two colleagues were immediately painted as heartless scoundrels for their votes. Anti-Trump Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois called the vote “unreal,” The Hill reported.

In this new political world, politicians are encouraged to desecrate the flag and criticized for putting America first. The establishment’s response to the Ukraine crisis represents a gross misunderstanding of priorities.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




Russia Embraces Full Tyranny: Bans Major Social Media Platform
Meghan Markle Devastating Lawsuit Revealed: Half-Sister Blasts Oprah Interview, 'Rags to Riches' Story
Putin Made Chilling Comment to Patriots Owner Before Sticking Super Bowl Ring in Pocket and Stealing It
Republicans and Democrats Proudly Pose on Steps of Capitol with American Flag Desecrated for Ukraine
Boebert Doubles Down on Calling Out Biden Over 13 Dead Service Members: 'I Would Absolutely Do It Again'
See more...

Conversation