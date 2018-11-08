SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Republicans File Lawsuit over Mail-In Ballots in Close Arizona Senate Race

Kysten Sinema, left, Martha McSally, right.Rich Fury / Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign (HRC)(Rich Fury / Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign (HRC))

By Jason Hopkins
at 2:37pm
Print

Arizona’s drawn-out Senate election has attracted a lawsuit from Republicans in the state, challenging the procedure for how mail-in ballots are counted.

Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, both U.S. representatives, are in a heated battle to become Arizona’s next senator.

As of Thursday afternoon, McSally had 856,848 votes to Sinema’s 839,775, giving the Republican lawmaker a one-point edge with 99 percent of precincts reporting.

Despite the lead, election forecasters are not ready to declare McSally a winner because of the inordinate amount of mail-in ballots still not counted.

About 75 percent of Arizona voters cast their ballots by mail, and county recorders are only beginning to wade through the 600,000-plus outstanding votes — a process that is expected to take days.

TRENDING: Here Are 12 Potential Trump Nominees for the Newly Vacated Attorney General Position

While Arizona allows for an unusually high number of mail-in ballots, the confirmation for such votes is arduous.

Votes by mail can be opened and counted only after a signature confirmation process is completed. A county is allowed to verify a voter’s identity if there is an issue with their mail-in ballot.

This confirmation process lies at the heart of the GOP lawsuit.

Four county GOP parties are claiming that county recorders are not following a uniform process in verifying mail-in ballots.

Do you think the GOP will win this lawsuit?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

They are also alleging two counties are improperly allowing these fixes after Election Day.

The lawsuit seeks to stop the counting of ballots that were verified after the polls closed.

It’s unclear how many of these ballots are in play, but the lawsuit criticizes Arizona’s two most populous counties — where Democrat Sinema holds most of her support — for allowing voters to have as many as five days after the election to clear up any issues with their signatures.

McSally and Sinema are vying to replace outgoing Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, who announced in October 2017 that he would not seek re-election, acknowledging that he was too unpopular to win re-election. McSally, a former Air Force pilot, has campaigned on her military background closeness to President Donald Trump.

Sinema, a former independent who aligned with the Green Party, has been forced to downplay her anti-war past as she’s campaigned in a red-leaning state.

RELATED: Broward Election Supervisor Brenda Snipes Says She’s Served Her ‘Purpose,’ Now It’s ‘Time To Move on’

The lawsuit is scheduled to be heard on Friday.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

First lady Melania TrumpChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Melania Trump Publicly Calls for White House Official To Be Removed

Michael Bastasch

Climate change activists take part in a sit-in Tuesday outside Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office.Sunrise Movement / Twitter

Ocasio-Cortez, Activists Occupy Nancy Pelosi’s Office and Start Making Demands

Nick Givas

Mike HuckabeeABC News screen shot

Corruption: Mike Huckabee Unloads on Florida’s Close Recount Numbers – ‘Not Accidental’

Jack Davis

Stacy Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor in GeorgiaJessica McGowan / Getty Images

After Abrams Refuses to Concede, GA Dems Announce Thousands of Votes Found

Jack Davis

Runs of an ancient church.Fox News screen shot

Archaeologists Thrilled by Discovery of Ancient ‘Jesus Face’ Painting

Steven Beyer

Kat Timpf speaks on Fox NewsFox News / YouTube screen shot

Fox New Pundit Kat Timpf: I Was Abused, Chased Out of Brooklyn Bar

Luke Rosiak

Broward County Elections SupervisorJoe Skipper / Getty Images

12 Times Florida County’s Elections Supervisor Has Been ‘Incompetent and Possibly Criminal’

Tim Pearce

Former President Barack Obama in a file photo from 2016.Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

Fed Board Run by Obama Holdovers Is ‘Hemorrhaging’ Taxpayer Money on Legal Fees

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.