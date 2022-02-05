Republicans Finalize Vote Against Anti-Trump Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger

The Republican National Committee has voted to censure two representatives for their involvement in the House Committee investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

The RNC met in Salt Lake City, Utah, and passed a resolution that Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois inappropriately cooperated with the Democrat-run House Committee investigating Jan. 6 and deserved censure, NPR reported.

Cheney and Kinzinger were participating in “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse,” the resolution stated, as reported by The Hill.

The resolution added that the RNC “shall immediately cease any and all support of” Cheney and Kinzinger “as members of the Republican Party for their behavior which has been destructive to the institution of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Republican Party and our republic, and is inconsistent with the position of the Conference.”

This measure was combined with a number of other resolutions and passed with strong support and only a handful of objections, NBC News reported.

The RNC condemned the Biden administration, Democratic goals in general, and the reversal of many of former President Donald Trump’s policies and initiatives.

“The Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress have embarked on a systematic effort to replace liberty with socialism; eliminate border security in favor of lawless, open borders; create record inflation designed to steal the American dream from our children and grandchildren; neuter our national defense and a peace through strength foreign policy; replace President Trump’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ with incompetence and illegal mandates; and destroy America’s economy with the Green New Deal,” the RNC documents said, according to NPR.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel also personally denounced Cheney and Kinzinger’s actions.

“Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger crossed a line. They chose to join Nancy Pelosi in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse that had nothing to do with violence at the Capitol,” McDaniel said, according to The Hill. “That’s why Republican National Committee members and myself overwhelmingly support this resolution.”

For Cheney, this censure represented yet another decline in her relationship with Republicans and Trump.

“Already she has been ousted from a leadership chair within the GOP, and Republican leaders also reportedly made plans to potentially fund a Trump-backed primary challenge against her in the upcoming midterm race,” NPR reported.

But this is less of an issue for Kinzinger, who had already announced that he would not be running for office again.

Looking forward to the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/SvdFCVtrlE — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) October 29, 2021

Some moderate Republicans defended the two censured representatives.

“What’s sad is that a year after the attack on the Capitol, the RNC has yet to condemn those who participated in the riot. The censure … is just a distracting sideshow,” RNC committee member Bill Palatucci of New Jersey told The Hill Friday morning.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney from Utah also weighed in on the issue with a tweet that read, “Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol.”

Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol. Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 4, 2022

At this time last year, Romney voted in favor of impeaching Trump over the Jan. 6 incidents, USA TODAY reported.

