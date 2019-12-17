Republicans Finally Channeling Their Anger, Standing Up to Dems

Not every politician is courageous. How’s that for an understatement?

In fact, most politicians have as much courage and conviction as a blind field mouse. No, probably less. And that goes double for most Republicans.

But a strange thing has been happening over the past year or so. It may have started on Sept. 27, 2018, when Senator Lindsey Graham finally decided that he had had enough.

Graham exploded during the Kavanaugh hearings. He just couldn’t take any more of the disgusting, immoral and probably illegal moves the Democratic left was making to stop Judge Brett Kavanaugh from ascending to the Supreme Court.

So he let the Democrats have it, big time. And he did it with emotion and fury. His statement made national news, and it apparently made an impression on his colleagues as well.

A lot has changed since then.

A few months later we got rid of that pathetic weakling, Jeff Sessions. Paul Ryan retired from congress and now he can pursue his real interests full time: seeking adoration, chasing status and avoiding fights against totalitarians.

Louie Gohmert and Jim Jordan are now regularly joined by Matt Gaetz, Mark Meadows and even Alan Dershowitz in expressing anger at the left’s tactics.

That’s right: anger. Anger is important. You have to have a fire in your belly — because if you don’t, the other side will win.

In fact, without a fire in your belly, your prospects are hopeless. Gone are the days when we could win the struggle against the left solely with logic and reason. Forget it. That’s over. We are now in a fight for our lives and without a fire in your belly, you will lose that fight.

And the great news is that the fire is getting bigger and bigger. Our guys and gals are getting it. They are becoming more vocal, more motivated, more confident and more energized. They are finally growing a pair.

Another reason for their courage is Attorney General William Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham. For example, they did not take the swampish IG report lying down. They immediately fought back and issued blistering statements hinting that punishment for the coup attempt against President Trump is coming, and soon.

And did you hear Senator Graham’s Dec. 11 statements about James Comey and Rod Rosenstein? The “day of reckoning is coming,” he warned. And “Mr. Rosenstein, get ready to testify,” he said.

He knows a sledgehammer is about to come down on both of these disgusting swamp-dwellers — and it’s about time.

We haven’t heard so many “fighting words” from so many Republicans in a long time. And more Republicans are joining these ranks with each passing week. It seems our guys and gals have finally woken up and now realize that the very concept of limited government is at stake.

They are right. The left wants to control your life. They want to ram their agenda down your throat and they could give a rat’s tail about freedom. They just want power and they will do anything and everything to get it.

I am happy that so many of our people finally see this and are fighting back with courage, conviction and yes, “a pair.” For the first time in many months, I am encouraged and optimistic. The impeachment is about to backfire and our side is getting its artillery ready. Hooray!

