If you spend any amount of time listening to political punditry — from the left or right — you’ve likely heard some version of how doomed Republicans are.

Currently in charge of the House, Senate, and White House, most analysis of the forthcoming November midterms suggest that a “blue wave” could be headed to Congress.

And it’s easy to see why: Between the deeply polarizing Iran War, an economy that’s still struggling to find its footing, and whatever toxic fallout remains from the tragic death of Charlie Kirk, conservatives are about as split as they’ve ever been over the last decade.

Many expect that to translate to a Democratic drubbing during the midterms.

Only it may not be the slam dunk that Democrats are hoping for.

And that’s not coming from an overzealous MAGA podcast. It’s actually coming from CNN.

Now, to be clear, much of the polling, such as that from RealClear Polling, still demonstrably favors the blue party come November. If you’re a GOP voter, there’s still ample reason to get out and vote.

Do you trust the current polling data suggesting a 'blue wave' in November? Yes, absolutely Somewhat Not really No, not at all Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, absolutely 1% (12 votes) Somewhat 7% (73 votes) Not really 28% (306 votes) No, not at all 64% (706 votes)

But according to CNN’s data guru, Harry Enten, the GOP can hang their hats on at least one thing: voter registration.

According to Mediaite, Enten appeared on the network Wednesday and spoke about the gains that the Republican Party have been making in voter registration since President Donald Trump took office.

Enten wanted to focus on four key swing states: Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

Of those four states, the GOP has seen noticeable voter registration margin increases. Arizona went up by 4 points, Nevada went up by 5 points, North Carolina went up 8 points, and Pennsylvania went up 7 points.

Compare that to their Democratic counterparts, who have seen zero gains in those four states since 2024.

You can watch Enten discussing these findings for yourself below:

Should note the GOP is in its best position on party registration (i.e. not polls) going into a midterm in 20+ years. In total, the Dems have not gained ground since 2024 in key swing states (AZ, NV, NC, or PA). The GOP has gained big ground since Trump’s 1st midterm in all 4. https://t.co/KXK7zc5dFY — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 7, 2026

Now, polling and voter registration are two very different metrics. One is not necessarily causative or reflective of the other.

But that can be flipped around on Democrats, too. As Mediate pointed out, Enten also flipped these pro-GOP numbers around on Democrats by observing that while Democrats have enjoyed better polling the last two years, the fact of the matter is that the metrics aren’t there that they’re winning over hearts and minds.

Given that a common complaint of the Democratic Party during the last election cycle was that they seldom had anything more substantive than, “Orange Man Bad,” it appears that critique holds some water, given the lack of voter registration gains from the Democrats. And that may spell better things for the GOP in the long term.

“Republicans right now are in a much stronger position than they have been, not just compared to eight years ago, but over the long term, as well,” Enten said.

He added: “The relative health of the Republican Party — at least in terms of party registration — is pretty gosh-darn good.”

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