Share
News

Republicans Hold Historic Advantage Over Democrats As Midterms Approach, Says CNN Data Guru

 By Randy DeSoto  April 7, 2026 at 3:00am
Share

CNN data analyst Harry Enten argued Monday that, based on current polling, Democrats are unlikely to take back the U.S. Senate in November’s midterm elections.

However, regaining control of the House of Representatives is possible.

Pointing to an average of recent polls regarding the generic Democrat versus Republican ballot, Enten noted that in 2006, when Democrats swept back into power in the House under George W. Bush, they had a plus-11 advantage on the generic ballot.

During Donald Trump’s first term, it was plus-8, which again resulted in Democrats retaking the House.

But this year, the Democratic edge is only plus-5.

“Yeah, Democrats are ahead, but they’re only ahead by five with a president whose net approval rating is bordering on minus-20 to minus-30, depending on what polls you look at,” Enten said.

“You’d make the argument Democrats should be way ahead, and they’re just only sort of slightly ahead.”

Enten exaggerated how far underwater Trump is, according to Real Clear Polling average, which has him at about minus-16.

Rasmussen Reports, which more accurately forecasted Trump’s win in 2024, has him at minus-12.

Enten’s co-host said regarding this year’s generic ballot, “Five points might be enough for them to retake the House.” Republicans currently have a three-seat majority. Enten retorted that a very slight change in circumstances could move that one direction or the other.

Related:
CNN Analyst Breaks Down the Numbers for Dems, Reveals Their Own Voters Can't Stand Them

But Republicans are likely to hold the Senate, Enten went on to contend. Recall that only one-third of Senate members are up for re-election each cycle. The GOP majority now is 53-47.

“The national environment suggests GOP holding the Senate,” he posted on social media.

Of those states where elections are taking place, if you assume that Republican Senate candidates win in every one that Trump carried by more than 10 percentage points in 2024, like Texas and Alaska, and the Democrats flip the ones he carried by less or lost, like Maine or North Carolina, that still leaves you with a GOP-controlled Senate of 51-49, according to Enten.

He pointed out that no Senate candidate of the opposing party has won in a state the president carried by more than 10 percentage points in the previous election going back five cycles to 2016.

To give a little further historical perspective, Democrats’ net favorability over Republicans was plus-18 in 2006 and plus-12 in 2018. Currently, Republican lawmakers are viewed more favorably than Democrats by plus-5.

Enten concluded, “So Democrats are just simply put running behind their previous benchmarks, and they need to be running well ahead of them if they want to take back the United States Senate, given that map.”

Keep in mind, if the economy continues to improve and gas prices go down, Trump’s and GOP lawmakers’ approval numbers may improve.

Republicans will easily be able to make the case that if Democrats are this unpopular now, while unable to govern as the minority in the Senate and House, how much worse will it be if they take back the House and go into full resistance and harassment mode?

Americans just might decide that Democrats are not serious about governing and making the lives of Americans better, and leave Republicans in charge of the Senate and the House.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




BREAKING: FBI Arrests Ex-SOCOM Employee Over Leak to Media 48 Hours After Trump Said Justice Was Coming for Leakers - DEVELOPING
DOJ Opens Criminal Investigation Into Cassidy Hutchinson, Democrats' Star Jan. 6 Witness: Report
Iran Halts Strait of Hormuz Traffic Again Amid Dispute Over Ceasefire Details
Revival? Massive Number of Churches See Explosive 38 Percent Surge in Conversions at Easter Services
Mark Kelly Says Same Strikes He Flew as Pilot Now 'Illegal' When Trump Orders Them
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation