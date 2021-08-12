Republicans Introduce Bill Requiring States That Mandate Vaccine Passports to Also Implement Voter ID Laws

Republican lawmakers on Thursday introduced the Vaccine Passport and Voter ID Harmonization Act, legislation that would require states mandating vaccine passports to also mandate voter ID requirements.

The Daily Caller News Foundation first obtained the text of the bill, introduced by Kevin Cramer of North Dakota in the Senate and Nancy Mace of South Carolina in the House, requiring “States and local jurisdictions that institute vaccine passports to require voter identification in Federal elections.”

“It makes no sense for Democrats to adamantly oppose commonsense Voter ID policies which protect the integrity of our elections,” Cramer said in a statement.

“If they’re comfortable making people show their private medical records to simply go to a restaurant, they should be fine having people prove they are who they say they are before they vote,” he continued.

“Our legislation shines a light on their hypocrisy.”

The legislation comes as more and more U.S. officials and institutions begin requiring vaccines and vaccine passports.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that the state’s educators must present a vaccine record card in order to teach in the classroom.

On the same day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended “pregnant people” should also begin getting vaccinated.

“Showing an ID is something we must do in everyday life,” Mace said in a statement.

“We need an ID when we get a job, cash our paychecks, rent an apartment, buy a car, buy alcohol or even cold medicine.”

“States who mandate vaccine passports should be just as rigorous when it comes to something as important as protecting the right to vote,” she added.

At least 20 states have banned vaccine passport requirements, at least to some extent, through either legislation or executive actions.

In May, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that specifically bans such requirements and allows the governor to “invalidate a local emergency order if it unnecessarily restricts individual rights or liberties.”

“In Florida, your personal choice regarding vaccinations will be protected and no business or government entity will be able to deny you services based on your decision,” DeSantis said.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

