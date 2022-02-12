Share
News

Republicans Introduce Brutal 'HUNTER' Act After Biden Moves for Taxpayer-Funded Crack Pipes

 By Jack Davis  February 11, 2022 at 5:46pm
Even as the Biden administration insists that despite media reports to the contrary, it will not provide crack pipes to drug users as part of a “harm reduction” program, two Republican legislators are proposing legislation to ensure that’s the case.

Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Dan Bishop of North Carolina introduced the Halting the Use of Narcotics Through Effective Recovery Act.

The HUNTER Act is a not-so-subtle reference to Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden whose drug addiction was a dark and well-documented chapter in the family history.

The Biden administration opened the door for the HUNTER Act when it rolled out a $30 million program to make sure drug addicts do not harm themselves. In addition to condoms, syringes and fentanyl strips, so-called “smoking kits” will reportedly be distributed to drug users through the program.

The Biden administration has said that claim is incorrect, but Bishop is not buying it.

“Whenever they are caught red-handed, they use the phrase ‘misinformation’ or ‘disinformation’ to stop the American people from calling them out,” Bishop said, according to Fox News. “That’s what’s happening.”

“The HUNTER Act is a means of encapsulating how ridiculous public policy can become when it’s in the hands of the woke,” he said.

Boebert said tax dollars should not go up in the smoke of a crack pipe.

Do you support the HUNTER Act?

“Our tax dollars should not be funding the death and destruction of crack addicts. Democrats are always putting the American taxpayer last and Republicans just want to give people in need a good job. Democrats want to give them crack pipes,” she said.

“Congressman Bishop and I are standing up and saying, ‘Heck no,'” Boebert added.

Bishop said he has a problem with efforts to “remove all stigma” from drug use when “actually stigma is not a bad thing.”

As for the name? Boebert admitted that it was very intentional.

“I like the HUNTER Act … because it was a better acronym than Stop Paying to Subsidize Biden’s Son’s Drug Addiction Act. That didn’t really flow. I think tax dollars have been on the hook for Hunter’s addictions long enough,” she said.

A Senate bill, the Cutting off Rampant Access to Crack Kits (CRACK) Act, has a similar purpose.

The bill, supported by Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Tim Scott of South Carolina and John Kennedy of Louisiana wants to ban the use of American Rescue Plan funds to hand out drug paraphernalia.

The White House declined to comment on the HUNTER Act.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
