Republicans Introduce OMAR Act to Deal With Corruption in Congress

Republican members of Congress introduced legislation at the end of last month meant to target colleagues suspected of using campaign funds for personal and familial benefit.

The bill is known as the Oversight for Members And Relatives Act — also known as the OMAR Act — and was filed by Reps. Tom Tiffany and Tony Wied, both Republicans from Wisconsin.

The OMAR Act would prevent campaign funds from benefiting spouses of lawmakers and require that candidates disclose any payments made to immediate family.

Blaze Media, which broke the news of the bill, noted that Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, reportedly shelled out $2.8 million to a political consulting firm owned by her husband during the 2019-2020 campaign season.

That payment was almost 70 percent of her disbursement for the quarter.

“Public office should never be used to pad a family’s bank account,” Tiffany told Blaze Media.

No member of Congress should profit by routing campaign money to their spouse. I will soon be reintroducing the OMAR Act to put a stop to these enrichment schemes after Ilhan Omar paid her husband’s consulting firm $2.8 million.https://t.co/bhG9Zm0qDy — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) January 26, 2026

“For years, members of both parties have blurred ethical lines by paying their spouses with campaign funds and labeling it ‘campaign work.'”

The OMAR Act would meanwhile end the practice and return “integrity to a system that’s been abused for far too long.”

Wied added to Blaze Media that “members of Congress are sent to Washington to represent the interests of their constituents — not to line their spouses’ pockets with campaign funds.”

“We’ve seen far too many egregious examples of politicians exploiting loopholes for personal gain, and the American people are sick of it,” he continued.

“I’m proud to stand with Rep. Tiffany to introduce the OMAR Act and put a stop to these shady practices once and for all.”

Omar has provoked controversy for her net worth surging while in office — a development related to her husband’s private-sector work, according to a report from Fox News.

eStCru LLC, a winery in California, surged from between $15,000 and $50,000 in 2023 to between $1 million and $5 million in 2024.

Rose Lake Capital, a venture firm based in Washington, D.C., meanwhile rose from between $1 and $1,000 in 2023 to an asset range of $5 million to $25 million the next year.

Omar also has outstanding student debt, credit card balances, and auto payments.

