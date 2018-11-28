SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Republicans Introduce Plan To Help Fund Border Wall for 2 Years

Border WallHerika Martinez / AFP / Getty ImagesUS workers are photographed during construction of 32km of the border wall by order of US President Donald Trump on the border between Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico and Santa Teresa, New Mexico state, US, on April 17, 2018. (Herika Martinez / AFP / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 7:02pm
Print

Two days after migrants tried to storm their way through a border checkpoint, a Senate Republican said there is a compromise in the works that could allocate $5 billion for President Donald Trump’s proposed Border Wall.

The current funding bill that is under consideration would spend $1.6 billion on the wall. Trump wants that increased to $5 billion. Democrats oppose spending more than $1.6 billion.

As a way to resolve the issue, Republicans in the Senate are now looking at spreading the $5 billion across two federal fiscal years.

“We’re not there yet, but it makes sense to us,” said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican, according to The Hill.

Shelby said that he was told by Trump that the $5 billion figure was essential. The bill that contains Border Wall funding must be passed by Dec. 7 or the government could shut down.

TRENDING: Peaceful Migrants Upset with Those Who Rushed Border, ‘Now We Are All in Trouble’

“I think he would veto. He said he would veto at $1.6 (billion), so I take him at his word,” Shelby said Tuesday. He said the Senate would not override Trump’s veto.

Democrat Jon Tester of Montana, the ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee for Homeland Security, was unsure about the two-year plan.

“I think the challenge is, can they even spend the money?” he said.

On Tuesday, Trump told The Washington Post that he is committed to the wall, regardless of the funding.

“We need Democrat votes to have a wall,” Trump said, according to The Washington Post.

“Now, if we don’t get it, will I get it done another way? I might get it done another way. There are other potential ways that I can do it. You saw what we did with the military, just coming in with the barbed wire and the fencing, and various other things,” Trump said.

As thousands of migrants approached the border, Trump sent about 5,800 troops to the border. Much of their activity has been devoted to hardening key sectors that migrants might use to make an illegal crossing.

Should Congress spend $5 billion on the Border Wall?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

RELATED: O’Rourke Backtracks, 2020 Presidential Run Now a Possibility

“We desperately need a wall,” Trump said. “I think that’s been shown better than ever in the last short period of two weeks — that we need a wall. I see the Democrats are going to want to do something, because they understand, too. Those pictures are very bad for the Democrats.”

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise also said that at a time when migrants have brought violence to the border, action is essential.

“The real question is, do Democrats want to shut the government down over whether or not to keep America safe? That’s a serious question they’re going to have to ask at a time when there are people attacking our own law enforcement agents at the border,” said the Louisiana Republican.

“It’s the way our government works that you have to find compromise,” said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican. “And I think what the president’s saying [with] $5 billion, he’s finding compromise there. But we need that to secure the border.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Trump Russia ProbeSTR / AP Photo

Report: Jerome Corsi Shuts Down Mueller Plea Deal

Randy DeSoto

Jim Acosta of CNN raises his hand to ask a question during a press briefing at the White House.Susan Walsh / AP

Watch: CNN’s Acosta Battles with Sarah Sanders After Getting White House Pass Back

Randy DeSoto

Mexican Police officers block Central American migrants from reaching the El Chaparral border crossing close to the Mexico-US border in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Migrants Report Cash Transactions Between Mexican Officials to Allow Them Access to US Border

Randy DeSoto

Trump Bill SigningRon Sachs - Pool / Getty Images

Trump ‘Body Man’ Expected To Leave White House in Coming Weeks

Jack Davis

Rodney Scott, chief patrol agent in the Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector, appears on CNN's "New Day" on Monday.CNN screen shot

Chief Border Patrol Agent Attacks Narrative That Migrants Were Peaceful, Defends Use of Tear Gas

Jack Davis

Central American migrants run away from tear gas used by U.S. Border Patrol officers near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Mexico Confirms: Migrant Group That Stormed US Border Will Be Deported

Savannah Pointer

A Census 2020 title page on a census questionnaire.Maria Dryfhout / Shutterstock

California Objection to Census Citizenship Question Smacked Down by DOJ

Steven Beyer

Kamala Harris pictured in a file photoEthan Miller / Getty Images

Report: Kamala Harris Could Lose Senate Judiciary Seat, Endangering Path to 2020 Race

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.