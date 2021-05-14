News
News

Republicans Just Elected a Replacement for Liz Cheney

Erin CoatesMay 14, 2021 at 9:09am
Combined Shape

House Republicans on Friday elected Rep. Elise Stefanik to replace Rep. Liz Cheney as conference chair after Cheney was ousted from her leadership position Wednesday.

The New York Republican won the chair of the House Republican Conference 134 to 46 votes in a secret ballot, NBC News reported.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Stefanik’s candidacy earlier this month.

“We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement, and prioritize the values of America First,” Trump said in a statement.

“Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair. Elise is a tough and smart communicator!”

Trending:
Biden Cancels Trump's 'Garden of American Heroes' and Ends Exec Order Protecting Monuments

Stefanik thanked Trump for his support during a brief news conference following the vote.

“He is a critical part of our Republican team,” she said.

“The American people are suffering under the far-left radical socialist policies of President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In just over 100 days, we have an economic crisis, we have a border crisis and we have a national security crisis.”

She added that House Republicans are looking forward to working with Trump.

Do you think Stefanik will be a good leader?

“I believe that voters determine the leader of the Republican Party and President Trump is the leader that they look to,” she said.

“I support President Trump, voters support President Trump, he is an important voice in our Republican Party and we look forward to working with him.”

Stefanik was also endorsed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

Rep. Chip Roy challenged Stefanik for the position and argued she was not conservative enough.

“Therefore, with all due respect to my friend, Elise Stefanik, let us contemplate the message Republican leadership is about to send by rushing to coronate a spokesperson whose voting record embodies much of what led to the 2018 a**-kicking we received by Democrats,” he wrote in a memo.

Related:
House Republicans Have Made Their Final Decision on Liz Cheney

Cheney was removed via a voice vote Wednesday after she condemned Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, Axios reported.

“We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy,” Cheney said at the start of Wednesday’s conference meeting.

Cheney was also one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January on charges of inciting the Jan. 6 incursion of the Capitol.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Combined Shape
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




McCarthy: Biden's CDC Changed Mask Rules Because 'Gas Went to $7' and They Needed to Change the News
Democrats, Republicans Reach Deal to Create 9/11-Style Commission for Jan. 6, McCarthy Raises Big Issue
Border Patrol Agents Are So Frustrated with Biden's Policies That They've Given Themselves a New Name
Pelosi Under Fire for Shunning Science, Keeping House Mask Mandate in Place Despite CDC Announcement
The Spending Never Stops: Senate Proposes $30 Billion on Gyms
See more...

Conversation