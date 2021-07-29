Several House Republicans introduced a bill on Thursday to increase security along the nation’s southern border that would renew border wall construction contracts as the number of illegal immigrants entering the country continues to escalate under President Joe Biden.

The “Border Security for America Act of 2021” was introduced by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, and other Republicans.

“We’ve been down to the southern border several times to see this crisis firsthand and hear directly from those on the frontlines,” Rep. John Katko of New York, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, said in a statement, according to the Washington Examiner.

“This legislation tackles key shortcomings and weaknesses we’ve seen for ourselves that are fueling the border crisis.”

“Under President Biden’s weak leadership this border crisis knows no limits as every American community bears the brunt of weak border security,” Katko said in a statement to the Daily Caller.

“When the southwest border is lawless, it’s the fabric of all our communities that suffers. And that is unacceptable.

“From finishing the border wall system to modernizing technology and bolstering border staffing, this legislation tackles key shortcomings and weaknesses we’ve seen for ourselves that are fueling the border crisis,” Katko added.

“The Biden Administration’s failure to secure our southern border puts every American’s security at risk,” Stefanik said, according to The Epoch Times.

The policies, she added, “have been a complete disaster, causing the worst border crisis we’ve seen in over 20 years,” and “as the number of encounters continue to rise, drugs and weapons are flooding across our southern border, and Democrats have turned their backs on our border patrol agents and law enforcement.”

America is in CRISIS because of Joe Biden and Speaker Pelosi’s Far-Left policies. 📈 Inflation is skyrocketing. 📈 Crime is surging. 📈 Illegal border crossings are at a 20 year HIGH! “We are less safe in Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s America.” pic.twitter.com/E7XYZS1MbZ — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) July 29, 2021

The bill focused on immediately restarting Trump’s border wall.

“Not later than 24 hours after the date of the enactment of this section, the Secretary shall resume all activities related to the construction of the border barrier system (also known as, and referred to in this section as, the ‘’border wall system’) along the international border between the United States and Mexico that were underway or being planned for prior to January 20, 2021,” the bill read.

The proposed bill comes following reports that more than one million illegal immigrants crossed the nation’s southern border so far in fiscal year 2021, more than all of fiscal year 2020.

Concerns have also grown concerning the spread of COVID-19 through illegal immigrants. On Wednesday, a charity in the border town of La Joya, Texas, reportedly rented an entire hotel to house illegal immigrants who tested positive for COVID-19, giving no notification to the local community.

“Police in La Joya, TX, a Border town, announce a charity has rented an entire hotel here for COVID-positive migrants,” Fox News State Department Correspondent Rich Edson tweeted. “They say they only found out when a family, showing symptoms and staying there, ate at a restaurant next door. A customer flagged down a police officer.”

Police in La Joya, TX, a Border town, announce a charity has rented an entire hotel here for COVID-positive migrants. They say they only found out when a family, showing symptoms and staying there, ate at a restaurant next door. A customer flagged down a police officer. — Rich Edson (@RichEdsonDC) July 28, 2021

“The La Joya Police Department said a patrol officer was waved down Monday by someone concerned about a group that appeared to be sick at a Whataburger fast food restaurant,” Fox News reported Wednesday.

“The officer found a family inside who were coughing and sneezing and not adhering to health guidelines, including the wearing of masks, authorities said during a news conference.”

La Joya Police Sgt. Manuel Casas said his department and the city had not been notified of the situation.

