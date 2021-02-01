Whether you like her or not, Stacey Abrams is undoubtedly a massive political force in the state of Georgia.

Following her failed gubernatorial bid in 2018. the former Democratic state senator launched Fair Fight, a group focused on registering more Democratic voters.

Fair Fight cannot be solely attributed to President Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia, along with the flip of two Republican seats, but it most definitely contributed to it.

Thank you to the voters, activists, donors and allied orgs who helped realize this new Georgia and new America. We’ve turned a moment into a movement thanks to your time, talent and resources. As we celebrate our victory let’s also resolve to continue the fight. #gapol pic.twitter.com/DmVeDqbFKj — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 23, 2021

With the increase of Democratic voter turnout, along with heavily Republican areas self-suppressing their votes due to the false allegations of widespread voter fraud, it was a perfect storm to turn the Peach State blue.

Georgia is obviously no longer the reliably conservative state it used to be, so what is the solution for Republicans looking to reclaim territory?

Republicans launched the ‘Stop Stacey’ independent committee Monday, in order to stifle her presumed rematch with Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

Abrams narrowly lost to Kemp in 2018 and likely could clinch a victory if she ran again in 2022.

A statement put out by the organization said that they were “a national, grassroots organization of engaged conservatives who are committed to protecting our future from Stacey Abrams, her left-wing backers, and their radical, un-American agenda,” Fox News reported.

Georgia Republicans Launch ‘Stop Stacey’ to Counter Abrams’ 2022 Organizing | https://t.co/cXwROvYT1d pic.twitter.com/QlR3heQrLD — National Review News Wire (@NRWire) February 1, 2021

If this group wants to truly be successful, they need to focus on rebuilding voter trust with conservatives and registering new Republican voters.

There’s a reason the Georgia GOP and right wing groups continue attacking these billboards. They’re working. We need to raise an additional $67,000 to ensure over 40 of these go up across Georgia. Help us get this done. https://t.co/PSGDiRRAg0 — ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) December 2, 2020

The Georgia Senate runoffs revealed that some conservatives voters did not trust that their votes would be counted, so people need to once again have integrity in the system.

They also need to take a page out of Abrams’ book. Through the New Georgia Project, which was started and co-founded by Abrams in 2014, she has registered over 500,000 voters since it began, according to Reuters. This is a feat not to be taken lightly.

In the post-Trump era, the Republican Party needs to find new ways to get grassroots donors and volunteers motivated to get politically involved.

With Georgia’s 16 electoral votes and two new Democratic senators, one of which will be up for re-election in 2022, it is incredibly important that the state does not become a lost cause.

Abrams may not be governor, but she certainly is playing a pivotal role in shifting the electorate, and Republicans need to be mindful in how they fight back.

